Zachary Levi is not actually Shazam!, politely asks fans not to drop by his house

Remember when Chloe Bennet had to post a multi-part Instagram story earlier this week to plead with fans to stop pelting her with questions about Secret Invasion while in Target? Well, it turns out some people still haven't learned their lesson about respecting boundaries when it comes to interacting with celebrities. Or anyone, for that matter.

In a video message posted to Instagram Thursday, Shazam! star Zachary Levi politely requested that fans stop showing up to his house uninvited.

"People like myself, people in similar situtations like mine — by the way, even not in situations like mine — don't appreciate that," he said. "It is very creepy. I've said this before, this has happened to me before."

He then recounted a cringe-worthy, toe-curling tale of how — just moments before — two random people showed up on his doorstep, looking for a person they clearly knew did not live there. Levi called them out on it and instead of coming clean and apologizing, they continued to lie, making it an even more of an awkward situation.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Don't show up at people's homes. It's rude, it's unnerving, it's unsettling, and it's not going to yield the reward that you think it's going to yield," Levi continued. "Because people will know that you are lying to them and it's very disrespectful. If you think that I am dumb enough to fall for the charade that you are doing at my front doorstep, then no. That's not the case. You feel violated, you feel creeped out, and that is not the type of fan interaction that I'm sure you are hoping for."

The actor closed out the video by speaking directly to the pair of interlopers as well as person who was waiting in the car for them to complete their deceitful mission. "I don't feel animosity towards you. I don't hate you. I don't think you were there to hurt me," he concluded. But you really ought consider your motives and then your decisions. Ask yourself if what you're doing makes sense or is logical or is kind or considering [to] the person you are about to have a great connection with. Because you're not. It's not going to happen, it's a bad idea, don't do it."

Levi recently wrapped production on Warner Bros.' Shazam sequel (titled Fury of the Gods). Directed by the returning David F. Sandberg, the follow-up is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.