Zombieland: Double Tap director teases Bill Murray-level cameo, 'T-800' zombies

Zombieland: Double Tap has already dropped a trailer and two video game tie-ins, but fans who’ve been waiting on the sequel for 10 years need more. They need information about the things that made the zombie comedy a cult favorite in the first place: the zombies and the shocking Bill Murray cameo that solidified the film as weirdo genre comedy gold. And now the returning director is here to deliver.

In an interview with TotalFilm, Ruben Fleischer (coming off a box office banger with Venom) explained that there’s a lot of newness to expect in addition to a returning cast including stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone. Yes, Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Thomas Middleditch are joining the post-apocalyptic fold as survivors of the undead epidemic, but a lot has changed in the decade that’s passed — even beyond storming the White House.

First off, there’s a new breed of zombies. Comparing them to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “T-800” model Terminator, Fleischer teased a step up in the threat level. “There is an evolution of the zombies and they go in different directions,” the director said, “each with their own kind of personality.” So not just the ravenous and mindless undead, but some with unique flavors similar to those versions plaguing the survivors of the video game Left 4 Dead.

As for those survivors, Bill Murray’s surprise “zombie” cameo in the first film was one of its best moments. What can fans expect this time around? “I share that love of Bill Murray in the first one,” said Fleischer. “I don’t know how you could ever top that, but if someone were to stay to the finish of the film, perhaps they might see something a little special…”

Who could compete with Bill Murray? Perhaps a little meta-crossover with The Walking Dead? Or something further left field, with a big name like Arnold Schwarzenegger himself? Who would you like to see popping up in the post-credits sequence in the upcoming comedy sequel?

Zombieland: Double Tap drops on Oct. 18.