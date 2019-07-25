Zombieland: Double Tap storms the White House in first trailer

Surprisingly stacked sequel Zombieland: Double Tap has a cast rivaling prestige undead franchises like The Walking Dead, with all the stars returning from the original comedy accompanied by folks like Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Thomas Middleditch. Now the Ruben Fleischer-directed follow-up has released its first trailer and with it, given fans a first glimpse of what to expect for the second round in Zombieland.

The film, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, follows the central four characters played by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone as they obey their strict set of rules for surviving a zombie apocalypse (the second of which is to always “double tap” zombies to make sure they stay dead). This time, though, they’re taking their survival all the way to the White House.

Check it out:

Video of ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Official Trailer (HD)

Yes, they sit in the Oval Office. That's gotta make them presidents of the undead...probably. The road trip rides again when Breslin’s character meets a boy and Harrelson’s overbearing father figure gets all keyed up. And then impersonates Elvis for some reason. That’s gotta make more sense than why Dawson drives a monster truck over a bunch of zombies, right? Wilson and Middleditch serve as respective mirror images of Harrelson and Eisenberg, though to what end is still vague.

Intercut is a party featuring far more living people than the first film gave fans hope for, which means the expanded cast may be looking at something they’d never expected: a future for humankind.

Zombieland: Double Tap tries to double its success when it hits theaters on Oct. 18.