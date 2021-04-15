Zombies stalk the White House in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' new Netflix trailer

We’re not just in Raccoon City anymore. The zombified infected have found their way to Washington, D.C. in the new trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, with Capcom sharing a trove of new details — and a release window — during Thursday's Resident Evil showcase, which teased the upcoming Netflix animated series along with tons of other Resident Evil news.

Revealed during Capcom’s Resident Evil showcase event today, Infinite Darkness got by far the biggest reveal of new plot details since the Netflix crossover project was first announced. Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi told fans that Infinite Darkness takes place approximately two years after the events of Resident Evil 4, with a zombie outbreak directly threatening the nation’s seat of power. In a major continuation of the RE4 storyline, the Head of State is none other than President Graham from the 2005 game, the father of Ashley Graham — whom Leon Kennedy was sent to rescue, two years prior to the events of Infinite Darkness, from a band of cultists.

Scroll to the 45:20 mark in the full showcase clip below to check out the new trailer:

Video of Resident Evil Showcase | April 2021 Resident Evil on YouTube

The trailer also revealed a Netflix premiere window for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, with the series revealed to be arriving at the streaming giant this July. The new story details put classic Resident Evil characters Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield on an impossibly high-stakes mission: protecting the President of the United States at all costs from a virus-crazed horde that threatens from just beyond the White House grounds. As Leon sets off to face the frenzied crowd, Claire tips him off with a quick clue, showing off a stack of mysterious drawings done by “a little boy.” The childlike scrawlings suggest that, whatever’s going on in the nation’s capital, it’s somehow all connected to prior events in Raccoon City.

Thursday’s showcase brought fresh gaming updates as well (stay tuned for tomorrow's gaming column!), including news of a playable Resident Evil Village demo set to arrive next week, as well as news that Resident Evil 4 is entering the world of virtual reality, via the Oculus Quest 2 headset. In one small additional tidbit of crossover news, Capcom also revealed that the live-action movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City has finished filming in Toronto, and is now in the process of adding CGI monsters ahead of its Sept. 3 release date.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the new movie assembles classic RE franchise characters including Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Leon Kennedy (Avan Jogia), and more.