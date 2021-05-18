Skip to main content
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: James Wan confirms production underway, teases Necrus
Nivea Serrao
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
James Wan
Tag:
Warner Bros.
Tag:
DC Extended Universe
Tag:
Jason Momoa
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Aquaman 2: Director James Wan shares DC's submerged sequel is in production and has a new, majestic title
Vanessa Armstrong
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Jason Momoa loves Aquaman so much that he ‘participated in the writing’ of sequel's treatment
Vanessa Armstrong
May 18, 2021
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Pilou Asbaek
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Aquaman 2 getting a high seas Game of Thrones reunion as Pilou Asbaek joins Jason Momoa-led film
Vanessa Armstrong
Apr 15, 2021
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Pilou Asbaek
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Amber Heard
WIRE Buzz: Amber Heard still diving into Aquaman 2; Amazon climbs on black hole love triangle movie; more
Vanessa Armstrong
Nov 12, 2020
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Amber Heard
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
James Wan
Aquaman sequel will be 'more serious' and 'relevant,' says director James Wan at DC FanDome
Jacob Oller
Aug 22, 2020
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
James Wan
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
WIRE Buzz
Tag:
Jensen Ackles
WIRE Buzz: Jensen Ackles joins The Boys Season 3; Wil Wheaton narrating Ready Player Two; Aquaman 2's horror
Josh Weiss
Aug 17, 2020
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
WIRE Buzz
Tag:
Jensen Ackles
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
WIRE Buzz
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Arthur Curry's screenwriter teases Aquaman 2 and the horror-based Trench spinoff
Josh Weiss
Mar 23, 2020
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
WIRE Buzz
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
The Mandalorian
Tag:
my little pony
WIRE Buzz: Mandalorian Season 2 now shooting, Patrick Wilson set for Aquaman 2, more
Josh Grossberg
Nov 14, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
The Mandalorian
Tag:
my little pony
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa pitched his own Aquaman sequel plan, and the studio 'loved it'
Matthew Jackson
Oct 16, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Jason Momoa
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Shazam! punks DC fans with fake Aquaman 2 trailer for April Fool's Day
Jacob Oller
Apr 1, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
The Trench
Tag:
Aquaman
DC producer says Trench spinoff is not a prequel, will arrive before Aquaman 2
Josh Weiss
Mar 6, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
The Trench
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Aquaman 2 will officially splash into theaters in December 2022
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Warner Bros. dives into Aquaman sequel, enlists original writer
Donnie Lederer
Feb 11, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
James Wan holding off on diving into Aquaman sequel until a proper script floats along: Report
Josh Weiss
Jan 25, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Jason Momoa has already pitched his plan for Aquaman 2 to Warner Bros.
Jacob Oller
Oct 19, 2018
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
Aquaman
Tag:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
