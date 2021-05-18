Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman Jason Momoa
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: James Wan confirms production underway, teases Necrus
Nivea Serrao
Related tags

Aquaman 2: Director James Wan shares DC's submerged sequel is in production and has a new, majestic title
Vanessa Armstrong
Jason Momoa as Aquaman
Jason Momoa loves Aquaman so much that he ‘participated in the writing’ of sequel's treatment
Vanessa Armstrong
May 18, 2021
Jason Momoa as Aquaman
Aquaman 2 getting a high seas Game of Thrones reunion as Pilou Asbaek joins Jason Momoa-led film
Vanessa Armstrong
Apr 15, 2021
Pilou Asbaek
WIRE Buzz: Amber Heard still diving into Aquaman 2; Amazon climbs on black hole love triangle movie; more
Vanessa Armstrong
Nov 12, 2020
AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures Aquaman
Aquaman sequel will be 'more serious' and 'relevant,' says director James Wan at DC FanDome
Jacob Oller
Aug 22, 2020
Orm Aquaman Patrick Wilson
WIRE Buzz: Jensen Ackles joins The Boys Season 3; Wil Wheaton narrating Ready Player Two; Aquaman 2's horror
Josh Weiss
Aug 17, 2020
Jensen Ackles
Arthur Curry's screenwriter teases Aquaman 2 and the horror-based Trench spinoff
Josh Weiss
Mar 23, 2020
Aquaman armor hero
WIRE Buzz: Mandalorian Season 2 now shooting, Patrick Wilson set for Aquaman 2, more
Josh Grossberg
Nov 14, 2019
The Mandalorian
Jason Momoa pitched his own Aquaman sequel plan, and the studio 'loved it'
Matthew Jackson
Oct 16, 2019
Aquaman
Shazam! punks DC fans with fake Aquaman 2 trailer for April Fool's Day
Jacob Oller
Apr 1, 2019
Shazam! Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer
DC producer says Trench spinoff is not a prequel, will arrive before Aquaman 2
Josh Weiss
Mar 6, 2019
Aquaman
Aquaman 2 will officially splash into theaters in December 2022
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019
Aquaman Jason Momoa Amber Heard
Warner Bros. dives into Aquaman sequel, enlists original writer
Donnie Lederer
Feb 11, 2019
Aquaman
James Wan holding off on diving into Aquaman sequel until a proper script floats along: Report
Josh Weiss
Jan 25, 2019
Aquaman James Wan Amber Heard Jason Momoa Willem Dafoe
Jason Momoa has already pitched his plan for Aquaman 2 to Warner Bros.
Jacob Oller
Oct 19, 2018
Aquaman Movie DC Comics
