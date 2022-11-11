Now you ‘See’ it: Jason Momoa strips to his traditional Hawaiian skivvies for Jimmy Kimmel

After splashing around in a wetsuit for next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa’s since been spending a ton of time behind the scenes sporting nothing more than a cheekily revealing Hawaiian garment called the malo — all to get in character for his upcoming Pacific-themed historical drama series Chief of War at Apple TV+.

The malo is a skimpy traditional raiment for sure, covering only the bare necessities in front — and not even that in the back. So it’s only natural that guests at Momoa’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live went absolutely nuts when Momoa gave a firsthand demonstration of his loyalty to the loincloth-like garb, shucking off his outfit right on the Kimmel set to reveal the teeny-tiny traditional number underneath.

Check it out — if you dare:

Complete with a strip-tease jiggle, Momoa’s skin act did prove a point, of sorts: Teased by Kimmel for being candidly photographed in the malo while on a recent fishing trip, Momoa said he’s become a fan of the free-breathing waistcloth since working on Chief of War, a period series set in 18th Century Hawaii that costars Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett).

“I'm doing a show. I'm a creator, writer, director, producer, and actor on this Apple series — That’s what I wear every day,” he explained before stripping down to his bum-baring skivvies. “I was just getting ready for the role because I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass," he added, clearly fine with being the butt of his own eye-grabbing sight gag.

From a pair of upcoming Fast & Furious films to his returning Aquaman role as Arthur Curry to the just-concluded See series at Apple TV+, Momoa’s been plenty busy with tons of in-costume work that may or may not involve staying half-naked. But he’s currently promoting a different kind of acting gig in the family-friendly Slumberland, starring alongside young actor Marlow Barkley (Nema) as a darkly impish outlaw named Flip who appears to Nema in her dreams.

Billing himself (and looking the part) as “mad, bad, and dangerous to know” in a witty callout to the infamous sobriquet of British poet Lord Byron, Flip’s actually a safe sort of rogue. Lifted from the 1905 comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland that inspired the new Netflix film, Momoa’s character escorts Nema on her fantastical dreamtime journeys in what the actor described as the first-ever comedy role of his 23-year career.

It’ll be May 19 of 2023 before Momoa makes his Fast X movie debut, and longer still until he washes ashore when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives next year on Christmas Day. There’s no word yet on when Chief of War will premiere at Apple TV+, but at least the wait is over for Momoa’s impish turn in Slumberland: The fully-clothed fantasy film premieres today, Nov. 11, at Netflix.