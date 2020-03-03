Dev Patel

Dev Patel in The Green Knight
Six other genre roles that Dev Patel should play
Alyssa Fikse
Mar 3, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Dev Patel
Tag: lists
Tag: alicia vikander
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Joel Edgerton
Tag: Barry Keoghan

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Dev Patel
Chosen One of the Day: Dev Patel in The Green Knight trailer
Preeti Chhibber
Feb 14, 2020
Dev Patel the Green Knight hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Dev Patel
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: The Green Knight
The Green Knight: Dev Patel is a medieval legend in first mind-bending trailer for A24 film
Josh Weiss
Feb 13, 2020
The Green Knight
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: The Green Knight
Tag: Movies
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Cursed
WIRE Buzz: Dev Patel joins Green Knight; Jes Macallan renews Legends of Tomorrow role; more
Jacob Oller
Mar 4, 2019
Dev Patel getty
Tag: Movies
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Cursed
Tag: Avatar: The Last Airbender
Tag: Dev Patel
Slumdog's Dev Patel wins a role in Last Airbender
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
DevPatel.jpg
Tag: Avatar: The Last Airbender
Tag: Dev Patel