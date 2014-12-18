theexpanse_hero_thechurn.png
The Expanse

LISTEN: The Churn Podcast

The season might be over but the conversation is just beginning. Listen up as The Expanse creators, cast and SYFY Wire Editors give their take on each episode of Season 3.
InsideTheExpanse_hero_210.jpg
http://www.syfy.com/theexpanse/blog/10-random-things-we-thought-about-the-expans…
The Expanse

10 Thoughts About The Expanse Season 3

We've highlighted the random moments from Season 3 that made us laugh, cry, and go,"oh snap!" Check 'em out!
Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks

TV THIS WEEK: Doctor Who; Cobra Kai; Sabrina; SYFY's Twilight Zone marathon

Wonder Woman 1984

TV THIS WEEK: Wonder Woman 1984, Soul & The Midnight Sky premiere; neXt series finale

The Expanse Season 5

The Expanse creators open up about finding a 'satisfying ending' for the series endgame

The Expanse Season 5

'He’s a good man': The Expanse's Steven Strait on Holden's evolution and what drives him in Season 5

The Expanse Season 5

The Expanse: How the Roci crew splinters to face their 'ghosts' in S5, as space empires rise and fall

The Stand CBS All Access

TV THIS WEEK: The Expanse returns; The Stand premieres; The Mandalorian finale; SYFY horror & more

The_Expanse_S5_15.JPG
Nov 24, 2020

The Expanse is go for one last launch! Rocinante and crew cleared for Season 6 finale

The_Expanse_S5_6.JPG
Nov 17, 2020

The Expanse: Marco Inaros looms large in new Season 5 poster and official pics

expanse hero
Oct 30, 2020

Get ready for The Expanse's return as Bobbie busts a black market weapons ring in new comic miniseries

The Expanse Season 5 Trailer - Holden
Oct 8, 2020

The Expanse cast and creators tease Season 5 as most 'epic' and 'personal' yet at NYCC

The Expanse Season 4
Oct 8, 2020

The Expanse debuts Season 5 trailer at NYCC: 'It's time to take the Roci out for a hunt'

The Expanse 409 Saeculum
Sep 16, 2020

The ninth and last book in The Expanse series finally has a title (and a cover too!)

Photos
gallery_thumb.jpg
Episode Recaps

Triple Point: Season 3, Episode 5

TheExpanse_Gallery_313Recap_thumb
Episode Recaps

Abaddon's Gate: Season 3, Episode 13

TheExpanse_Gallery_312thumb
Episode Recaps

Congregation: Season 3, Episode 12

TheExpanse_Gallery_311_thumb
Episode Recaps

Fallen World: Season 3, Episode 11

TheExpanse_310_thumb
Episode Recaps

Dandelion Sky: Season 3, Episode 10

TheExpanse_Gallery_309thumb
Episode Recaps

Intransigence: Season 3, Episode 9

expanse_308_thumb
Episode Recaps

It Reaches Out: Season 3, Episode 8

theexpanse_gallery_307_thumb.jpg
Episode Recaps

Delta-V: Season 3, Episode 7

theexpanse_gallery_306recap_08.jpg
Episode Recaps

Immolation: Season 3, Episode 6

theexpanse_gallery_304recap_25.jpg
Episode Recaps

Reload: Season 3, Episode 4

theexpanse_303_thumb.jpg
Episode Recaps

Assured Destruction: Season 3, Episode 3

expanse_gallery_302recap_03.jpg
Episode Recaps

Iff: Season 3, Episode 2

Videos
Science of The Expanse - Beyond Science
The Expanse
Backstage & Interviews

Science of The Expanse - Beyond Science

Shooting Partner
The Expanse
Moments

Shooting Partner

Final Straw
The Expanse
Moments

Final Straw

Feet Don't Fail Them Now
The Expanse
Moments

Feet Don't Fail Them Now

Strange Bedfellows
The Expanse
Moments

Strange Bedfellows

Tit for Tat
The Expanse
Moments

Tit for Tat

Icy Reception
The Expanse
Moments

Icy Reception

Science of The Expanse - High G Low G
The Expanse
Backstage & Interviews

Science of The Expanse - High G Low G

Boiling Point
The Expanse
Moments

Boiling Point

Ground Control to Major Holden
The Expanse
Moments

Ground Control to Major Holden

Science of The Expanse - Human Evolution
The Expanse
Backstage & Interviews

Science of The Expanse - Human Evolution

Sibling Sessions
The Expanse
Moments

Sibling Sessions

Podcasts
The Expanse S4 key art 9
The Churn

The Expanse braces for asteroid impact in Season 5: ‘It’s coming,’ teases showrunner

World War Z
The Churn

Max Brooks' World War Z

Chuck Wendig Wanderers
The Churn

The Fungus Among Us - Chuck Wendig's Wanderers

World War Z Brad Pitt
The Churn

Hope is a Thing with Zombies

shaun of the dead
The Churn

Zombies and Policies

The Expanse Season 4
The Churn

Recapping The Expanse Season 4 (Part 2)

The Expanse The Investigator
The Churn

Recapping The Expanse Season 4 (Part 1)

The Expanse 410 Cibola Burn
The Churn

Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 10: 'Cibola Burn' with Dan Drezner

The Expanse 409 Saeculum
The Churn

Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 9: 'Saeculum' with Dan Drezner

The Expanse The One-Eyed Man
The Churn

Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 8: 'The One-Eyed Man' with Dan Drezner

The Expanse 307 A Shot in the Dark
The Churn

Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 7: 'A Shot in the Dark' with Dan Drezner

The Expanse Season 4 Episode 6 Displacement
The Churn

Discussing The Expanse Season 4, Episode 6: 'Displacement' with Dan Drezner

Cast
cast_expanse_frankie.jpg
Frankie Adams

Bobbie Draper

cast_expanse_errinwright.jpg
Shawn Doyle

Sadavir Errinwright

cast_expanse_alex_kamal_s1.jpg
Cas Anvar

Alex Kamal

cast_expanse_amos_burton_s1.jpg
Wes Chatham

Amos Burton

cast_expanse_naomi_nagata_s1.jpg
Dominique Tipper

Naomi Nagata

Blog
Expanse_hero_312

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 12

Screen Shot 2018-06-15 at 3.55.46 PM

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 11

Screen Shot 2018-06-13 at 11.57.52 AM

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 10

TheExpanse_Gallery_309Recap_19

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 9

Screen Shot 2018-05-24 at 3.50.40 PM

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 8

theexpanse_gallery_307recap_01.jpg

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 7

screen_shot_2018-05-14_at_1.48.29_pm.png

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 6

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 5

theexpanse_10things_episode304_1.jpg

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 4

theexpanse_10thoughts_episode303_9.jpg

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 3

expanse_2560x1440_a.jpg

Look! New Art From The Expanse Season 3

TheExpanse_Gallery_313Recap_07

10 Random Things We Thought About The Expanse Season 3 Episode 13

