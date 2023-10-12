Get to know Josh Hutcherson and the other stars of the new film, based on the horror video game series.

Who's Who in the Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Cast?

The jump-scare video game series Five Nights at Freddy’s is getting a feature film adaptation — which means that there needs to be actors who are brave enough to venture into Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a horrifying, haunted Chuck E. Cheese-esque restaurant inhabited by killer animatronic mascots.

The new movie, directed by Emma Tammi, opens in theaters on October 27, and it will be streaming exclusively on Peacock that same day. It looks to be a worthy addition to spooky-season viewing, but before watching, here’s a quick guide to who’s who in the cast.

Get to Know the Cast of Five Nights at Freddy's

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Josh Hutcherson as Mike in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Universal Pictures

Josh Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt, a down-on-his-luck security guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and finds himself trying to survive the wrath of Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy — four animatronics who come to life and try to kill anybody still inside after midnight.

Hutcherson is best known for his starring role in The Hunger Games films, where he played Peeta Mellark opposite Jennifer Lawrence. Some of Hutcehrson’s early roles included a motion-capture performance in 2004’s The Polar Express and a voice-acting role in the English dub of 2005’s Howl's Moving Castle. Some of his other pre-Hunger Games roles include RV (2006), Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008), and The Kids Are All Right (2010). He also appeared in the Red Dwan remake and in The Disaster Artist.

More recently, Hutcherson was the lead of the Hulu series Future Man, which ran for three seasons.

Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lali) and Mike (Josh Hutcherson) in Five Nights at Freddy's. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

Elizabeth Lail stars opposite Hutcherson as a police officer who, in the games, shows up during one of Mike’s ill-fated night shifts at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Lail is probably best known for her role of Guinevere Beck in the Lifetime-turned-Netflix series You. She has also had main roles in Dead of Summer and Ordinary Joe, as well as recurring roles in Once Upon a Time and Season 1 of the Gossip Girl reboot.

Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan

Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard) appears in a scene from Five Nights at Freddy's. Photo: Universal Pictures

The great Matthew Lillard plays Steve Raglan, a seemingly new character, although fans think he’s really playing the video games’ big bad, William Afton.

Lillard should be a very familiar face to any genre fan, as he’s known for playing one of the killers, Stu Macher, in the original 1996 Scream. Some of his other roles include Hackers (1995), She's All That (1999), Thirteen Ghosts (2001), Without a Paddle (2004), The Descendants (2011), and the TV shows Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) and NBC’s Good Girls. He also played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films in the early 2000s, and voiced the character in animation ever since Casey Kasem retired from the role in 2009.

Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane

Mary Stuart Masterson plays Aunt Jane, Mike’s aunt from the games. Masterson made her first acting appearance in another movie about killer robots, of a sort, where she played her real-life father Peter Masterson’s daughter in 1975’s The Stepford Wives. Masterson is known for films like At Close Range (1986), Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), Chances Are (1989), Immediate Family (1989), Fried Green Tomatoes (1991), and Benny & Joon (1993). She was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the 2003 Broadway revival of Nine.

Piper Rubio as Abby

Piper Rubio as Abby in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Universal Pictures

Abby Schmidt, who in the games is Mike’s younger sister, will be played by Piper Rubio, a child actress with a few credits at the start of her career, including a voice-acting role in an episode of the Apple TV+ kids show Pretzel and the Puppies and a role in Netflix’s Rob Lowe-led series, Unstable.

Kat Conner Sterling as Max

Kat Conner Sterling plays Max, a character who is seemingly new for the film. Her past credits include the 2021 Netflix film A Week Away and a few one-off roles in shows like 9-1-1 and The Resident.

Lucas Grant as Garrett

Lucas Grant plays Garrett, Mike’s younger brother who disappeared a decade before the events of the movie. Grant is a child actor with few credits to his name prior to this. He was in an episode of Pam & Tommy, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Patient.

Five Nights at Freddy's debuts in theaters (tickets available at Fandango) and on Peacock Friday, October 27. The day-and-date release method was applied to previous Blumhouse/Universal offerings like Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and Halloween Ends.

