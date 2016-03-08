Born in Bristol, South West England, Dominique Provost-Chalkley began dancing at the age of four. Upon discovering her passion for the performing arts, Dominique trained in acting, singing and all genres of dance. At just 16, Dominique went to study for three years at Laine Theatre Arts and prior to graduating she secured a part in the West End's hit musical Dirty Dancing where she played the Baby Houseman.



She has also appeared in various television series including ITV's Britannia High, E4's The Midnight Beast. She can be seen in feature films such as The Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Seasoning House and the hit West End musical Viva Forever, based on the songs of the Spice Girls.



You can follow Dominique Provost-Chalkley on Twitter @DominiqueP_C