Where’s the Cast of SYFY's Wynonna Earp Now? WayHaught, WynDoc and More

Even without reanimated scoundrels stalking the windswept plains, it’s tough to shoulder the Wild West legacy of a lawman like Wyatt Earp. But if anyone was up to the task, it was his gun-slinging great-great-granddaughter in Wynonna Earp, the fun, freaky sci-fi horror series that proudly bore the family name through four acclaimed seasons at SYFY.

It’s only been a lonesome moment since Wynonna Earp rode off into the supernatural sunset, with the series having aired its final episode in 2021. But with series star Melanie Scrofano leading a standout ensemble cast, it was all but fated that many of the show’s key players would likely ride along to wrangle other projects, many of which you’ve likely seen on both TV and big screens in the two short years since Wynonna Earp saddled up for the last time.

So take a good ol’ gander at what the cast of Wynonna Earp’s been up to since leaving the cursed town of Purgatory behind. Then take a load off and catch the series streaming in its entirety over at Netflix.

What the Wynonna Earp Cast Is Up to Today

Melanie Scrofano

Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp in Wynonna Earp; Melanie Scrofano in 2022 Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY; Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

As the great-great-granddaughter of the legendary lawman himself, Melanie Scrofano played Wynonna Earp as a hard-drinking, hard-living local black sheep with a serious grudge against her famous ancestor’s reanimated victims. As Trekkies everywhere know, Scrofano’s still beaming straight onto TV sets as we speak, playing the enigmatic Starfleet Cpt. Marie Batel in the current second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Since 2016, Scrofano’s also been playing a Canadian cut-up on Hulu’s Letterkenny, where she stars as the gin-swilling Mrs. McMurray. Heck, she even sneaked onto the set of SYFY's SurrealEstate for a small-screen reunion with former Earp costar Tim Rozon! On the big screen, Scrofano has had recent major roles in the 2019 horror-comedy Ready or Not and in the 2020 action-thriller The Silencing (opposite Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Shamier Anderson

Shamier Anderson as Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls in Wynonna Earp; Shamier Anderson in 2023 Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy; Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

As Black Badge special agent Xavier “Deputy” Dolls, Shamier Anderson played Wynonna Earp’s unlikely law-and-order partner as well as the town’s resident keeper of big-government secrets. His screen profile has only increased in the years since, with Anderson fresh off a big turn as Keanu Reeves’ bounty-hunting frenemy Mr. Nobody in this year’s John Wick: Chapter 4. Marvel movie fans are next in line to see Anderson in theaters, thanks to his still-mysterious role in upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels (debuting November 10). On television, Anderson’s been plenty busy since his stay in Wynonna Earp’s Purgatory, with a main role in sci-fi series Invasion at Apple TV+, as well as a Season 3 stint opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Prime Video’s legal drama Goliath.

Tim Rozon

Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday in Wynonna Earp; Tim Rozon in 2018 Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY; Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images

The coolest cat in a cowboy hat to ever play Doc Holliday (hats off to Val Kilmer, of course), Tim Rozon kept the powder dry on Wynonna Earp as Purgatory’s supernaturally ageless Wild West gunslinger. Looking beyond the series, Rozon is a familiar sight to most TV fans: In addition to his recurring role as ne’er-do-well son Mutt Schitt on the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek, he plays main housewarming man Luke Roman on SYFY’s SurrealEstate, clashing and communing with the ghosts who possess those most-distressed, toughest-to-sell properties. Rozon also played main character Isaac Stelling on the short-lived SYFY space western series Vagrant Queen (2020), a comics-based character scavenging the galaxy before being swept up in a scheme to help a long-lost space scion reclaim her stolen royal throne.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp in Wynonna Earp; Dominique Provost-Chalkley in 2021 Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY; The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD

As if her family wasn’t complicated enough already, Wynonna always had to worry about keeping Waverly, her inquisitive lil’ sis, out of constant trouble. On the series, Dominique Provost-Chalkley played Waverly as Wynonna’s spunky, eager family sidekick, complete with a running side story that eventually saw her get hitched to local flame (and sheriff’s deputy) Nicole Haught. Provost-Chalkley’s few recent acting stops have largely happened concurrently with her time on Wynonna Earp, including a 2017 episode appearance on SYFY’s 12 Monkeys as well as a 2017 role in the Canadian horror-comedy film The Carmilla Movie. She also appeared in the 2019 rom-com Season of Love, as well as the 2021 Canadian movie drama Like a House on Fire.

Katherine Barrell

Katherine Barrell as Officer Nicole Haught in Wynonna Earp; Katherine Barrell in 2022 Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Also known as Waverly’s eventual better half, local deputy Nicole Haught (pronounce it “hot,” of course!), played by Katherine Barrell, was a key part of Wynonna Earp's Revenant-hunting gang of good guys. Barrell’s acting turns have largely remained on the small screen since doing time in Purgatory, with TV roles that include a 2017 episode appearance on Star Trek: Discovery (as Stella Mudd / aka Stella Grimes), a late-series role on the Hallmark fantasy series Good Witch (as Joy Harper), and a leading role (opposite Earp costar Tim Rozon!) as stranded explorer Jade in SYFY’s 2018 horror sequel Lake Placid: Legacy.

Michael Eklund

Michael Eklund in 2017 Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Michael Eklund’s wicked Wynonna Earp role as Revenant leader Bobo Del Rey is nothing new for the versatile actor; he’s long been great at playing bad guys. Known for memorably villainous turns in shows like Arrow, Bates Motel, and Legends of Tomorrow, Eklund’s been busy since his Wynonna Earp days with brief but numerous small-screen appearances in everything from SYFY's Van Helsing to The Twilight Zone, as well as a bigger role in sci-fi sleuthing series Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. In film, Eklund had a small role in 2021’s horror creep-out Antlers, plus a bigger turn in the recent Detective Knight action movie trilogy opposite Bruce Willis.

Natalie Krill

Natalie Krill in 2019 Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Introduced in harrowing memory flashbacks that revisit the family’s tragic recent past, Wynonna’s older sister Willa Earp (Natalie Krill) developed from a mysterious flickering figure into a major Season 1 character. A fellow Canadian alongside much of the wider Wynonna Earp cast, Krill’s post-series career has been split between both American and Canadian projects, with recent movie roles in Molly’s Game (opposite Jessica Chastain), as well as Canadian films SuperGrid and We Had it Coming. On television, Krill’s biggest recent appearances have come in episodes of Starz's anthology drama The Girlfriend Experience and in Hallmark fantasy series Good Witch.

Dani Kind

Dani Kind in 2023. Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Wynonna might’ve had a checkered past in Purgatory, but with a rich-girl high school pal like Mercedes Gardner (Dani Kind), at least she brought some local bona fides with her into adulthood. Kind has stayed busy with numerous overlapping and post-Wynonna TV projects, including a main role in Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms, an episode appearance in CBS’ Ransom, and, on the big screen, a voice role in the 2019 animated horror-comedy The Banana Splits Movie as well as the small-budget romantic drama I Used to Be Funny, an indie hit on the 2023 film festival circuit.

Varun Saranga

Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri in Wynonna Earp; Varun Saranga in 2018 Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy; Randy Shropshire/SYFY/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A human empath tragically gifted with supernaturally-enabled ESP, Black Badge scientist Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga) sensed danger at crucial times on Wynonna Earp when his allies in the field had gotten in danger over their heads. Saranga’s recent career has been focused on the small screen, highlighted by a stint on Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms, a voice role in the Disney Channel’s animated children’s series Go Away, Unicorn!, and a Season 2 role on Canadian legal drama Burden of Truth.

Greg Lawson

Greg Lawson as Sheriff Randy Nedley in Wynonna Earp Photo: SYFY

Wynonna Earp’s local lawman was initially left in the dark about all of Purgatory’s most sinister secrets. But as things rolled along, Sheriff Randy Nedley (Greg Lawson) eventually got caught up to the bigger picture, occasionally teaming with Dolls and Wynonna on Revenant-stalking backup — an endeavor he’d later come to regret. Known for his recurring role as Clint Riley in long-running Canadian series Heartland, Lawson has enjoyed a lengthy screen career both before and after joining the cast of Wynonna Earp. Since the series’ end, he’s also been spotted in Hallmark’s Western series Ride, opposite Kevin Costner in the 2020 Western Let Him Go, and in Netflix’s Depression-era period series Damnation, where he played the Rev. Alistair Rainey.