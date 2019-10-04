WIRE Buzz: Get up close and personal with new Dark Fate featurettes; Michael Chiklis to lead CW Deathstroke series

Paramount is giving us a better look at the main characters of Terminator: Dark Fate with four new featurettes. The newly released shorts are each about 40 seconds long and act as a character profile for the leads. The shorts contain some new footage, as well as some previously released. There's also some commentary from director Tim Miller. It looks like that marketing machine is getting into full gear ahead of the film's November 1 release. We're not complaining!

Dark Fate cleans up the Terminator film timeline by basically ignoring all the films after 1991's Judgement Day. The film is set 27 years after the events of Judgement Day. Sarah Connor and crew must work together to protect Dani Ramos, a young woman targeted for termination by a lethal Terminator prototype known as Rev-9.

Here's a look at the four new shorts:

Gabriel Luna as Rev-9: brand new Terminator, now with the ability to mutate and split itself in two

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) - Rev-9 Character Featurette - Paramount Pictures

Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800: The OG (original) Terminator, still kicking behind after all these years

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) - T-800 Character Featurette - Paramount Pictures

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor: Warrior, mother, total badass

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) - Sarah Connor Character Featurette - Paramount Pictures

Mackenzie Davis as Grace: A half-human, half-robot warrior hybrid sent from the future to protect Dani

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) - Grace Character Featurette - Paramount Pictures

In an interview with James Cameron, Deadline revealed that Dark Fate is a self-contained story, though the possibility of additional films isn't off the table. The film represents Cameron's return to the franchise, this time as executive producer. Cameron also helped craft Dark Fate's story whose screenplay comes from writers David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman), Justin Rhodes (RoboCop Returns), and Billy Ray (Overlord).

Dark Fate comes to theatres Friday, November 1 from Paramount/Skydance Media.

In casting news, CW Seed announces they've found their Deathstroke for the new animated series Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons. Emmy Award Winner Michael Chiklis (Gotham) will lend his vocal talents as the super-assassin turned antihero.

The cast is rounded out by Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) as Addie, Chris Jai Alex (Thundercats Roar) as Jackal, and Faye Mata (Lego Friends: Girls On A Mission as Rose); among others.

Here's a brief synopsis of the show:

"Ten years ago, Slade Wilson—aka the super-assassin called Deathstroke—made a tragic mistake and his wife and son paid a terrible price. Now, a decade later, Wilson’s family is threatened once again by the murderous Jackal and the terrorists of H.IV.E. Can Deathstroke atone for the sins of the past—or will his family pay the ultimate price?"

CW Seed also released a teaser trailer for the original animated series:

Video of Deathstroke | Knights &amp; Dragons Teaser Trailer | CW Seed

The DC animated series has some serious weight behind it. Behind the series is writer J.M. DeMatteis (Constantine: City of Demons) and director Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light). Knights & Dragons is executive produced by Sam Register (DC Super Hero Girls), Greg Berlanti (Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl).

The 12-episode original animated series will debut in early 2020 to stream on the free, ad-supported digital network CW Seed.

The official trailer and poster for the sci-fi horror anthology film, Portals has been released, and it's a doozy people! The film takes three stories from four different directors and connects them through one event, the appearance of cosmic portals around the world following a cosmic disruption. While most people would run as far away from a giant randomly appearing portal, others are drawn into these mysterious voids. Yah, that can't be good!

Here's a brief synopsis of the film:

"Adam and his family on their way to his mother-in-law's house during the blackouts and reports of missing persons..during the road trip their SUV barrels directly into an Anomaly that suddenly appears in the middle of a desolate road. He later wakes up in a mysterious hospital suffering from optic nerve damage and is given an experimental eye transplant that links itself directly to the anomalies. With a determination to be reunited with his family; Adam soon discovers the hospital has cosmic secrets of its own."

Seriously people, don't go into random space anomalies, no matter how exciting they look.

Here's the newly released trailer:

Video of Portals - Official Trailer

And now a peek at the film's poster for those added spooky-vibes:

Portals movie poster | Falco Ink, Screen Media

Directed by Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (V/H/S 2), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), and Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline). Portals stars Neil Hopkins (Lost), Deanna Russo (Knight Rider), Gretchen Lodge (Lovely Molly); among others.

Portals will be available in theatres and on-demand October 25, just in time for Halloween.