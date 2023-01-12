Ezra Miller expected to plead guilty to trespassing and avoid burglary and larceny charges

The Flash actor was accused of entering the Vermont home and stealing three bottles of liquor.

By Jill Sederstrom

Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from the home of their Vermont neighbor.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, is expected to enter the plea Friday in a Bennington County Superior Criminal courtroom in exchange for prosecutors dropping the more serious burglary and larceny counts against them, according to NBC News.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending that Miller receive an 89- to 90-day suspended sentence, according to court documents obtained by the network.

Miller — who is expected to star in The Flash later this year — could have been facing up to 25 years behind bars if prosecutors had decided to pursue the burglary charge against them.

In addition to the suspended sentence, prosecutors have recommended probation for a year and a $500 fine.

The charges stem from an incident on May 1 where Miller is accused of entering the home of their Stamford, Vermont neighbor and stealing three bottles of liquor, according to Deadline.

It's just one of a series of legal issues they had during a tumultuous last few years. In April of 2020, Miller was allegedly captured on video choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland during an altercation that turned physical, Forbes reports.

They were not charged in that alleged incident.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii. In March of last year, they were charged with disorderly conduct after a confrontation at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. Hawaii Police said at the time that Miller allegedly began “yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke” before later lunging at a man playing darts. Miller later pleaded no contest to the charge and received a $500 fine, NBC News reports.

Miller was arrested again the next month for second-degree assault after they were accused of throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman at a private residence in Pāhoa, leaving the woman with a half-inch cut, according to Hawaii Police.

The actor was also issued a temporary harassment prevention order after a mother in Massachusetts and her 12-year-old child alleged Miller had menaced them, Deadline reports.

Miller was also the subject of a protection order requested in June by the parents of now 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes. The teen’s parents accused Miller of grooming and brainwashing Tokata when the child was as young as 12 years old.

The actor issued a public apology in August and announced that they were planning to seek help for “complex mental health issues.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said at the time, adding that they were “committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” according to Deadline.

Miller has appeared in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, but is perhaps best known for his role as The Flash in Justice League and Suicide Squad. They are expected to reprise the role in The Flash, scheduled for release in June.

This story originally appeared on Oxygen.com.