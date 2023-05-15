Fast X Zooms Down Memory Lane with Alan Ritchson & Brie Larson in Massive Final Trailer

It's a rather bold move for a major studio like Universal Pictures to release a final trailer for a blockbuster tentpole a mere four days before the movie opens in theaters. It's even gutsier for said trailer to border on a 5-minute runtime. But come on, this is the Fast & Furious franchise we're talking about here. Did you really expect anything less?

The conclusory batch of teaser footage released in the run-up to Fast X — hitting theaters everywhere this Friday — takes a speedy drive down memory lane as series newcomers Aimes (Alan Ritchson) and Tess (Brie Larson) acknowledge just how high the ante has been raised over the last two decades. We go back to the very beginning (Los Angeles, circa 2001) when a local band of street racers went from stealing shipments of consumer goods to a litany of more egregious felonies: "high-speed smuggling, mobile jailbreaks, train robberies."

Related: Where to Stream the Entire Fast & Furious Saga Before Fast X Arrives

"If it could be done in a car, they did it. If it violates the laws of God and gravity, they did it twice," says Aimes, carrying on the self-aware attitude espoused by Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce during the events of F9. "But the days where one man behind the wheel of a car can make a difference are over. It's time to prepare for what's coming..."

Check out the final Fast X trailer below:

Louis Leterrier (known for The Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me) directed the film, working off a screenplay written by producer Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. The plot harkens back to Fast Five as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his extended family find themselves the target of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), revenge-driven son of the late Brazilian drug lord, Hernan Reyes.

Fast X is currently meant to serve as the penultimate chapter of the Fast Saga, which will come to an end sometime in 2025 with an 11th and final adventure helmed by the returning Leterrier and written by Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox). Now with that said, Diesel shed a modicum of doubt on the overall plan this past Friday during the world premiere of the new film, where he hinted that the finale may be told across three movies instead of two.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen this Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 and F9 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, however, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).