Fast 12? Vin Diesel Teases Potential 12th Fast & Furious Film Ahead of Fast X

There might be some road left to the Fast Saga after all. Appearing at the world premiere of Fast X at the Colosseum in Rome Friday (the first-ever movie to host its debut at the Seventh Wonder of the World), star and producer Vin Diesel — Dominic Toretto himself — seemed to hint that the Fast & Furious franchise could potentially close out its overarching story with twelve chapters instead of eleven.

“As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much," he said. "I can say this: going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter and after the studio saw this Part One, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’"

"It's three acts in any story," offered co-star Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz).

When red carpet host Naz Perez attempted to obtain more information on the subject, a guilty-looking Diesel immediately clammed up and ran off with Rodriguez before any other questions could be asked. This is not the first time Diesel has let crucial information slip during an interview. At the trailer premiere for Fast X back in February, for instance, the star confessed that he wanted — and was perhaps even courting — Robert Downey Jr. to play the central villain in Fast 11.

Until Universal Pictures releases an official statement, however, only one more movie remains. Louis Leterrier will return to direct the swan song, which is currently slated for a wide release sometime in 2025. Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox) have been tapped to write the screenplay.

“We built this with love and we built this with integrity and a lot of hard work," Diesel added. "You see Dom and Letty standing here in Rome, but the reason why we’re here at this Seventh Wonder, the reason why we’re the first to ever have a premiere at the Colosseum, is because of the hundreds of millions of people that have called themselves our fans. I was feeling kind of emotional about it this morning because it was like, ‘We’re here with all of them. They’re all here in spirit. We all did it together.’ All of you who have always been loyal to our saga, you are standing with us today as we show the world Fast X. You are here with us in spirit. You kept it alive and we thank you so so so much. We’re only trying to reach higher for you. We hope to make you proud."

