'Battered and bruised' Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates wrap on Laurie Strode scenes for 'Halloween Ends'

Aaand that's a wrap on Laurie Strode! Jamie Lee Curtis has officially finished what sounds like a pretty intensive and rigorous shoot for Halloween Ends, the trilogy capper to director David Gordon Green's modern reboot of the John Carpenter classic. "Last shot in Savannah. Heading HOME!" she wrote on Instagram this week, explaining that when she steps into the role of Laurie, she temporary leaves tokens of her normal life at the proverbial Haddonfield coat check.

"My cherished necklace with the @cathywaterman child charm with Annie and Ruby's names and the @my_hand_in_yours pendant she made," the actress explained. "The pearl Ruby gave me when I stood up for her. The circle of life from @itsjasonblum @cartier and today the knife from @baby.blades which I found on @etsy and had made for my OG HALLOWEEN team. These good luck charms hang around my neck every day and remind me of who I am and I was thrilled to put them back on after taking them off to film the movie. I'm back to Jamie and I'm already cleaning and organizing and throwing things out although I'm doing so with a tiny limp and moving much slower as I am battered and bruised but ebullient from the experience of shooting HALLOWEEN ENDS!"

Not much is known about the plot for Ends, though it is confirmed to take place four years after the bloody events of Halloween Kills, which wrapped up with the surprising death of Laurie's daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), at the hands of Michael Myers. Now it's up to Laurie and her granddaughter — Laurie's daughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) — to put The Shape on his back for good.

But is the walking embodiment of pure evil ever truly dead?

“I know that if I just continue it, I could go on forever. I’m trying to restrain myself and behave and wrap it up in a conclusive way,” Gordon Green, who creatively spearheaded the soft reboot with Danny McBride, admitted to SYFY WIRE last year. “Because if I look at it as a personal opportunity for me to play with the characters and the world that John Carpenter and Debra Hill created, I wanna make it very contained and controllable. I want to be a curator of the property for a minute and I wanna do some quality control for lack of a better term and have some fun in that wheelhouse and then say goodnight and let the next generation and the next filmmaker and the next great creative idea take over with that mythology."

Speaking with Gayly Dreadful in late 2021, Curtis teased that the third outing "is going to shock people. It’s going to make people very angry. It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy."

Halloween Ends slashes its way into theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 14. Thanks to a recent distribution deal struck between Universal and Peacock, the film will make its way onto the streaming service a mere 45 days after it bows on the big screen.

