Herbal cigarettes may not be full of poison, but they're not exactly health boosters either.

Why Cillian Murphy Says He's Done Playing Smokers For A While After Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy won't be quitting the world of acting anytime soon. But what he has decided to quit — at least for a while — is the act of fake smoking.

Recently catching up with The Guardian, Murphy confessed that his time playing Birmingham gang leader Thomas Shelby (Peaky Blinders) and Manhattan Project physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer) gave him enough faux tobacco for a lifetime. While prop cigarettes don't contain the harmful and known carcinogenic ingredients found in the real thing, they're not exactly health boosters either, per the National Library of Medicine.

Why Cillian Murphy is done playing smokers for a while

Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) and J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) appear together during a scene in Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Pictures

"My next character will not be a smoker," the actor declared. "They can’t be good for you. Even herbal cigarettes have health warnings now."

Nevertheless, feigning the existence of a lifelong nicotine addict was absolutely essential to playing Doctor Oppenheimer, who was almost aways seen with a cigarette or pipe in his hand. "He would alternate between the two. That’s what did for him in the end,” Murphy explained, alluding to the fact that the real Oppenheimer died of throat cancer at the age of 62 in early 1967.

Written, directed, and produced by Nolan, the atomic bomb thriller tracks the development, creation, and aftermath of America's race to split the atom ahead of the Nazis and bring a swift end to the Second World War.

Oppenheimer proved instrumental in the project's success, though he ultimately came to regret his involvement and was blacklisted as a result. His famous quote upon witnessing the first atomic blast — "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds" — denoted the existential horror he felt at placing such an awesome power into the hands of a species known for waging one conflict after another. And he was correct to give voice to such dread as the threat of nuclear annihilation came to define the entire second half of the 20th century.

"He was dancing between the raindrops morally," Murphy added. "He was complex, contradictory, polymathic; incredibly attractive intellectually and charismatic, but ultimately unknowable."

