All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in October 2022: Building the perfect Halloween binge guide

We're here to help you assemble the perfect Halloween binge guide.

Happy Hallow-stream! Not surprisingly, October looks to be loaded with horror, from high-profile film and TV premieres to tons of classics available just in time for some trick or treat bingeing.

The big premiere this month is the dual theatrical and Peacock premiere of Halloween Ends, the third and final entry in the new trilogy telling the final chapter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ turn as horror icon Laurie Strode. Peacock is also loading its catalog with horror flicks, including several films in the Child’s Play franchise (just in time for Chucky Season 2), along with the Leprechaun film franchise, to name a few.

Hulu has the premiere of its long-awaited revival of the beloved Hellraiser franchise, plus plenty of fan favorite horror films. Netflix has its high profile new horror series The Midnight Club from Mike Flanagan, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and a new Stephen King-based film; and Prime Video has its mysterious new sci-fi horror series The Peripheral. The Disney+ has new episodes of She-Hulk, Andor and its new horror special Werewolf by Night. Digging a bit deeper, HBO Max has the third season of Batman prequel series Pennyworth, and Season 2 of its sci-fi series Avenue 5.

Check out the full rundown below and set up your perfect Halloween binge.

HIGHLIGHTS

Halloween Ends (Peacock): Jamie Lee Curtis' decades-long tenure as Laurie Strode comes to an end with the third film in the new trilogy, which sets up a final face off between the OG Final Girl and the creature that has never stopped hunting her. This is a story that has "ended" more than a few times, but this certainly does have the scope and feel of a finale.

The Midnight Club (Netflix): Horror mastermind Mike Flanagan is back at Netflix with a new project, this time focusing in on a group of young adults who are near-death and (understandably) very interested in what might lie beyond the mortal plane. It has all the 1990's vibes and looks incredible.

Hellraiser (Hulu): The pitch remains simple, but as effective as ever: There's still a creepy puzzle box, there's still a Pinhead, there are still Cenobites and (oh yeah!) there's plenty of horror and scares.

Werewolf By Night (Disney+): Marvel dips its toe into the horror genre with this one-off original project for Halloween. It's a throwback, black and white horror special about a secret group of monster hunters. Critics have been raving about it.

The Peripheral (Prime Video): Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this mysterious sci-fi puzzle box which proudly boasts some Westworld creative DNA behind the scenes. It looks dark, reality warping and high-concept — and could be our new sci-fi obsession.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Netflix): Based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, this story digs into the tale of a boy who discovers a cell phone than can tap into a spirit from the great beyond who is more than willing to do some dirty work for him.

Leprechaun - Film Series (Peacock): Peacock is digging into the bizarro horror vault with the Leprechaun franchise, featuring the classic cameos, all the weird ideas, space horror, the cringe and more. Pot of gold not included.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: This horror anthology, curated by del Toro, features eight unique, ambitious horror stories from the horror legend himself.

Peacock

Oct. 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Air Force One

Apollo 13

Arachnophobia

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Legacy

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Bride of Chucky

Seed of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

The Chronicles of Riddick

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Clown

Dante’s Peak

Dead Silence

E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial

Fantastic Four (2015)

Galaxy Quest

Ghost Rider

The Hills Have Eyes 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jumanji

Knock Knock

Krampus

Last Witch Hunter,

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In the Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Minions

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Boo York, Book York

Monster High: Haunted

Pitch Black

Saw

Seven

Taken

Taken 2

Taken 3

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell

Unfriended: Dark Web

Van Helsing

The Visit

X-Men: First Class Zombieland

Oct. 2

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Oct. 5

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Young Rock, Season 1

Oct. 11

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode

Oct. 12

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Oct. 13

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8

Oct. 14

Halloween Ends

Oct. 15

Don’t Breathe

Oct. 19

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Oct. 20

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9

Oct. 25

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode

Oct. 26

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Oct. 30

Jurassic World

Netflix

Oct. 1

Gladiator

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Point Break (1991)

Robin Hood

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Oct. 3

Jexi

Oct. 5

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Oct. 7

The Midnight Club

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Oct. 19

The Stranger

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted

Oct. 25

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Oct. 27

Earthstorm

Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 28

Wendell & Wild

Hulu

Oct. 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

The Abyss (1989)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

Looper (2012)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Transporter (2002)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

X-Men (2000)

Oct. 3

A Sinister Halloween - Scary Opposites Solar Special

Oct. 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

Oct. 6

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

Oct. 7

Hellraiser (2022)

Oct. 11

Antlers (2021)

Oct. 16

Sinister 2 (2015)

Oct. 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Disney Plus

Oct. 5

Andor - New Episode

Oct. 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

Oct. 7

Marvel Presents: Werewolf By Night

Oct. 12

Andor - New Episode

Oct. 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9

Oct. 14

The New Mutants

Oct. 19

Andor - New Episode

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Oct. 26

Andor - New Episode

Prime Video

Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Hannibal (2001)

High-Rise (2016)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Source Code (2011)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Oct. 9

Noah

Oct. 11

The Northman

Oct. 20

American Horror Story - Season 10

Oct. 21

The Peripheral - Original Series

HBO Max

Oct. 1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where's My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013



Oct. 5

Eraser: Reborn, 2022

Oct. 6

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere



Oct. 8

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog



Oct. 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)



Oct. 15

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022



Oct. 18

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A



Oct. 21

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D



Oct. 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

Paramount Plus

Oct. 1

Annihilation

Event Horizon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Jennifer’s Body

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Scaris City of Frights

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Phantoms

Shutter Island

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Addams Family

The Devil Inside

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Woman in Black

V for Vengeance

Oct. 3

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Hackers

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Monster Squad

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Vanilla Sky

Wargames



Oct. 5

Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)



Oct. 6

Monster High The Movie premiere

Oct. 10

Noah

Oct. 11

Where the Scary Things Are

Oct. 12

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)



Oct. 17

The Grudge

Oct. 19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)



Oct. 27

Star Trek: Prodigy: New Episodes

