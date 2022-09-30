SYFY Wire
All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in October 2022: Building the perfect Halloween binge guide

We're here to help you assemble the perfect Halloween binge guide.

By Trent Moore
Halloween Ends (2022), The Midnight Club, Hellraiser (1987), The Peripheral, Leprechaun (1993)
Halloween Ends (2022), The Midnight Club, Hellraiser (1987), The Peripheral, Leprechaun (1993) Photo: Ryan Green/Universal Studios; Eike Schroter/Netflix; Spyglass Media Group; Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video; Leprechaun (8/11) Movie CLIP - I'm a Leprechaun (1993) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Happy Hallow-stream! Not surprisingly, October looks to be loaded with horror, from high-profile film and TV premieres to tons of classics available just in time for some trick or treat bingeing.

The big premiere this month is the dual theatrical and Peacock premiere of Halloween Ends, the third and final entry in the new trilogy telling the final chapter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ turn as horror icon Laurie Strode. Peacock is also loading its catalog with horror flicks, including several films in the Child’s Play franchise (just in time for Chucky Season 2), along with the Leprechaun film franchise, to name a few.

Hulu has the premiere of its long-awaited revival of the beloved Hellraiser franchise, plus plenty of fan favorite horror films. Netflix has its high profile new horror series The Midnight Club from Mike Flanagan, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and a new Stephen King-based film; and Prime Video has its mysterious new sci-fi horror series The Peripheral. The Disney+ has new episodes of She-Hulk, Andor and its new horror special Werewolf by Night. Digging a bit deeper, HBO Max has the third season of Batman prequel series Pennyworth, and Season 2 of its sci-fi series Avenue 5.

Check out the full rundown below and set up your perfect Halloween binge.

HIGHLIGHTS

Halloween Ends (Peacock): Jamie Lee Curtis' decades-long tenure as Laurie Strode comes to an end with the third film in the new trilogy, which sets up a final face off between the OG Final Girl and the creature that has never stopped hunting her. This is a story that has "ended" more than a few times, but this certainly does have the scope and feel of a finale. 

The Midnight Club (Netflix): Horror mastermind Mike Flanagan is back at Netflix with a new project, this time focusing in on a group of young adults who are near-death and (understandably) very interested in what might lie beyond the mortal plane. It has all the 1990's vibes and looks incredible.

Hellraiser (Hulu): The pitch remains simple, but as effective as ever: There's still a creepy puzzle box, there's still a Pinhead, there are still Cenobites and (oh yeah!) there's plenty of horror and scares.

Werewolf By Night (Disney+): Marvel dips its toe into the horror genre with this one-off original project for Halloween. It's a throwback, black and white horror special about a secret group of monster hunters. Critics have been raving about it.

The Peripheral (Prime Video): Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this mysterious sci-fi puzzle box which proudly boasts some Westworld creative DNA behind the scenes. It looks dark, reality warping and high-concept — and could be our new sci-fi obsession.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Netflix): Based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, this story digs into the tale of a boy who discovers a cell phone than can tap into a spirit from the great beyond who is more than willing to do some dirty work for him.

Leprechaun - Film Series (Peacock): Peacock is digging into the bizarro horror vault with the Leprechaun franchise, featuring the classic cameos, all the weird ideas, space horror, the cringe and more. Pot of gold not included.



Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix): This horror anthology, curated by del Toro, features eight unique, ambitious horror stories from the horror legend himself.

Peacock

Oct. 1
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Air Force One
Apollo 13
Arachnophobia
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bourne Legacy
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Bride of Chucky
Seed of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Cult of Chucky
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
The Chronicles of Riddick
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Clown
Dante’s Peak
Dead Silence
E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial
Fantastic Four (2015)
Galaxy Quest
Ghost Rider
The Hills Have Eyes 2 
How to Train Your Dragon
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jumanji
Knock Knock
Krampus
Last Witch Hunter,
Leatherface 
Leprechaun
 Leprechaun II
 Leprechaun III
Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space
 Leprechaun V: In the Hood
 Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
 Leprechaun Origins 
Minions
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Boo York, Book York
Monster High: Haunted
Pitch Black
Saw
Seven
Taken
Taken 2
Taken 3
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell
Unfriended: Dark Web
Van Helsing
The Visit
X-Men: First Class  Zombieland

Oct. 2
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Oct. 5
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode
Young Rock, Season 1

Oct. 11
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode

Oct. 12
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Oct. 13
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8

Oct. 14
Halloween Ends

Oct. 15
Don’t Breathe

Oct. 19
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Oct. 20
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9

Oct. 25
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode

Oct. 26
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode

Oct. 30
Jurassic World

Netflix

Oct. 1
Gladiator
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Point Break (1991)
Robin Hood
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Oct. 3
Jexi

Oct. 5
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Oct. 7
The Midnight Club

Oct. 9
Missing Link

Oct. 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Oct. 16
Dracula Untold

Oct. 19
The Stranger

Oct. 21
28 Days Haunted

Oct. 25
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Oct. 27
Earthstorm
Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 28
Wendell & Wild

Hulu

Oct. 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
The Abyss (1989)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
The Hulk (2003)
Looper (2012)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Transporter (2002)
Twister (1996)
Unbreakable (2000)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
X-Men (2000)

Oct. 3
A Sinister Halloween - Scary Opposites Solar Special

Oct. 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

Oct. 6
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

Oct. 7
Hellraiser (2022)

Oct. 11
Antlers (2021)

Oct. 16
Sinister 2 (2015)

Oct. 20
Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Disney Plus

Oct. 5
Andor - New Episode

Oct. 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8

Oct. 7
Marvel Presents: Werewolf By Night

Oct. 12
Andor - New Episode

Oct. 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9

Oct. 14
The New Mutants 

Oct. 19
Andor - New Episode
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Oct. 26
Andor - New Episode

Prime Video

Oct. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Hannibal (2001)
High-Rise (2016)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Land Of The Lost (2009)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Piranha 3D (2010)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shutter Island (2010)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Source Code (2011)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
Vanilla Sky (2001)

Oct. 9
Noah

Oct. 11
The Northman 

Oct. 20
American Horror Story - Season 10

Oct. 21
The Peripheral - Original Series

HBO Max

Oct. 1
 Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO) 
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
 Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
 District 9, 2009 (HBO)
 Dude Where's My Car?, 2000 (HBO) 
Jumper, 2008 (HBO) 
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO) 
Open Season 2, 2008 
Open Season, 2006 
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO) 
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996 
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013 

Oct. 5 
Eraser: Reborn, 2022

Oct. 6 
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere  

Oct. 8
 Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog 

Oct. 10
 Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) 

Oct. 15 
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022 

Oct. 18 
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere 
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A 

Oct. 21 
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D 

Oct. 24 
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

Paramount Plus

Oct. 1 
Annihilation
 Event Horizon
 I Know What You Did Last Summer
 I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
 Invasion of the Body Snatchers 
Jacob’s Ladder
 Jennifer’s Body
 Monster High: 13 Wishes 
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1 
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2
 Monster High: Boo York, Boo York 
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
 Monster High: Freaky Fusion 
Monster High: Friday Night Frights 
Monster High: Fright On! 
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! 
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
 Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef 
Monster High: Haunted 
Monster High: New Ghoul at School 
Monster High: Scaremester Collection 
Monster High: Scaris City of Frights 
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High 
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love 
Phantoms 
Shutter Island
 Tales From the Darkside: The Movie 
The Addams Family
 The Devil Inside 
The Last Exorcism Part II 
The Woman in Black 
V for Vengeance

Oct. 3  
A.I. Artificial Intelligence 
Hackers
 Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 
Scream 
Scream 2
 Scream 3 
The Monster Squad 
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning 
Universal Soldier: The Return 
Vanilla Sky 
Wargames 

Oct. 5
 Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2) 

Oct. 6
 Monster High The Movie premiere

Oct. 10
 Noah

Oct. 11 
Where the Scary Things Are

Oct. 12
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7) 

Oct. 17 
The Grudge

Oct. 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2) 

Oct. 27
 Star Trek: Prodigy: New Episodes
 

