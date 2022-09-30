Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in October 2022: Building the perfect Halloween binge guide
We're here to help you assemble the perfect Halloween binge guide.
Happy Hallow-stream! Not surprisingly, October looks to be loaded with horror, from high-profile film and TV premieres to tons of classics available just in time for some trick or treat bingeing.
The big premiere this month is the dual theatrical and Peacock premiere of Halloween Ends, the third and final entry in the new trilogy telling the final chapter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ turn as horror icon Laurie Strode. Peacock is also loading its catalog with horror flicks, including several films in the Child’s Play franchise (just in time for Chucky Season 2), along with the Leprechaun film franchise, to name a few.
Hulu has the premiere of its long-awaited revival of the beloved Hellraiser franchise, plus plenty of fan favorite horror films. Netflix has its high profile new horror series The Midnight Club from Mike Flanagan, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and a new Stephen King-based film; and Prime Video has its mysterious new sci-fi horror series The Peripheral. The Disney+ has new episodes of She-Hulk, Andor and its new horror special Werewolf by Night. Digging a bit deeper, HBO Max has the third season of Batman prequel series Pennyworth, and Season 2 of its sci-fi series Avenue 5.
Check out the full rundown below and set up your perfect Halloween binge.
HIGHLIGHTS
Halloween Ends (Peacock): Jamie Lee Curtis' decades-long tenure as Laurie Strode comes to an end with the third film in the new trilogy, which sets up a final face off between the OG Final Girl and the creature that has never stopped hunting her. This is a story that has "ended" more than a few times, but this certainly does have the scope and feel of a finale.
The Midnight Club (Netflix): Horror mastermind Mike Flanagan is back at Netflix with a new project, this time focusing in on a group of young adults who are near-death and (understandably) very interested in what might lie beyond the mortal plane. It has all the 1990's vibes and looks incredible.
Hellraiser (Hulu): The pitch remains simple, but as effective as ever: There's still a creepy puzzle box, there's still a Pinhead, there are still Cenobites and (oh yeah!) there's plenty of horror and scares.
Werewolf By Night (Disney+): Marvel dips its toe into the horror genre with this one-off original project for Halloween. It's a throwback, black and white horror special about a secret group of monster hunters. Critics have been raving about it.
The Peripheral (Prime Video): Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this mysterious sci-fi puzzle box which proudly boasts some Westworld creative DNA behind the scenes. It looks dark, reality warping and high-concept — and could be our new sci-fi obsession.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Netflix): Based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, this story digs into the tale of a boy who discovers a cell phone than can tap into a spirit from the great beyond who is more than willing to do some dirty work for him.
Leprechaun - Film Series (Peacock): Peacock is digging into the bizarro horror vault with the Leprechaun franchise, featuring the classic cameos, all the weird ideas, space horror, the cringe and more. Pot of gold not included.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix): This horror anthology, curated by del Toro, features eight unique, ambitious horror stories from the horror legend himself.
Peacock
Oct. 1
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Air Force One
Apollo 13
Arachnophobia
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bourne Legacy
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Bride of Chucky
Seed of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Cult of Chucky
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
The Chronicles of Riddick
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Clown
Dante’s Peak
Dead Silence
E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial
Fantastic Four (2015)
Galaxy Quest
Ghost Rider
The Hills Have Eyes 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jumanji
Knock Knock
Krampus
Last Witch Hunter,
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In the Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Minions
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Boo York, Book York
Monster High: Haunted
Pitch Black
Saw
Seven
Taken
Taken 2
Taken 3
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell
Unfriended: Dark Web
Van Helsing
The Visit
X-Men: First Class Zombieland
Oct. 2
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Oct. 5
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode
Young Rock, Season 1
Oct. 11
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode
Oct. 12
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode
Oct. 13
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8
Oct. 14
Halloween Ends
Oct. 15
Don’t Breathe
Oct. 19
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode
Oct. 20
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9
Oct. 25
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode
Oct. 26
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode
Oct. 30
Jurassic World
Netflix
Oct. 1
Gladiator
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Point Break (1991)
Robin Hood
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Oct. 3
Jexi
Oct. 5
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Oct. 7
The Midnight Club
Oct. 9
Missing Link
Oct. 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
Oct. 16
Dracula Untold
Oct. 19
The Stranger
Oct. 21
28 Days Haunted
Oct. 25
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Oct. 27
Earthstorm
Hotel Transylvania 2
Oct. 28
Wendell & Wild
Hulu
Oct. 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
The Abyss (1989)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
The Hulk (2003)
Looper (2012)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Transporter (2002)
Twister (1996)
Unbreakable (2000)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
X-Men (2000)
Oct. 3
A Sinister Halloween - Scary Opposites Solar Special
Oct. 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
Oct. 6
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
Oct. 7
Hellraiser (2022)
Oct. 11
Antlers (2021)
Oct. 16
Sinister 2 (2015)
Oct. 20
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Disney Plus
Oct. 5
Andor - New Episode
Oct. 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
Oct. 7
Marvel Presents: Werewolf By Night
Oct. 12
Andor - New Episode
Oct. 13
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9
Oct. 14
The New Mutants
Oct. 19
Andor - New Episode
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)
Oct. 26
Andor - New Episode
Prime Video
Oct. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Hannibal (2001)
High-Rise (2016)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Land Of The Lost (2009)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Piranha 3D (2010)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shutter Island (2010)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Source Code (2011)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Oct. 9
Noah
Oct. 11
The Northman
Oct. 20
American Horror Story - Season 10
Oct. 21
The Peripheral - Original Series
HBO Max
Oct. 1
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where's My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Open Season 2, 2008
Open Season, 2006
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
Oct. 5
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
Oct. 6
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Oct. 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
Oct. 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oct. 15
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
Oct. 18
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Oct. 21
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Oct. 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
Paramount Plus
Oct. 1
Annihilation
Event Horizon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Jennifer’s Body
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
Phantoms
Shutter Island
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Addams Family
The Devil Inside
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Woman in Black
V for Vengeance
Oct. 3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Hackers
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Monster Squad
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Vanilla Sky
Wargames
Oct. 5
Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)
Oct. 6
Monster High The Movie premiere
Oct. 10
Noah
Oct. 11
Where the Scary Things Are
Oct. 12
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)
Oct. 17
The Grudge
Oct. 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)
Oct. 27
Star Trek: Prodigy: New Episodes