10 Action-Comedies to Watch After You've Seen Argylle

With Matthew Vaughn's latest now out in the world, let's take a look at what you should watch next.

Argylle, the latest film from director Matthew Vaughn, is in theaters now (Get tickets here!), and if you're a fan of Vaughn's previous work, you'll probably notice quite a few familiar things. There's the star-packed cast, the blend of action and comedy, the focus on zany setpieces, and of course the tendency to play with various genre conventions along the way.

In other words, it's another very good example of the kinds of films Vaughn likes to make, and if you enjoyed the ride, you're probably looking for more movies just like it. So, we're here to help. If you saw Argylle and want to keep chasing the same vibes, here are 10 action-comedies you can watch next.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Let's get the obvious out of the way first. Yes, if you've never seen it, now would be the perfect time to go back and watch Vaughn's first major spy comedy, based on the graphic novels of the same name. Like Argylle, it's a story about someone with no history of spycraft being thrown headfirst into the world of espionage, with hilarious and surprising results. Oh, and if you like some of the weirder action sequences in Argylle, brace yourselves, because things are about to get even weirder.

Out of Sight (1998)

If you're looking for something a little more subtle that still blends action, comedy, and a blending of good guys and bad guys into one wild adventure, check out Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight. The director's first collaboration with George Clooney, it's the story of a crook, a U.S. Marshal (Jennifer Lopez), and the heist they're both roped into as an unlikely romance develops. It remains one of the best heist movies ever made, as well one of the sexiest movies Soderbergh has produced.

Watch it here on Peacock!

True Lies (1994)

Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) appears in True Lies (1994). Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp via Everett Collection

Perhaps the ultimate spy comedy about someone getting unexpectedly pulled into the espionage world, James Cameron's True Lies is an action masterpiece that also brings tons of laughter. Full of great performances from the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Paxton, and more, it just keeps building and building with each passing sequence until you really can't believe what you're seeing, no matter how many times you've actually watched the movie.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The first Scott Pilgrim adaptation has nothing to do with spies, but it has everything to do with a character getting thrown headlong into an action-packed world he never expected, all while throwing in lots of knowing metafictional nods and winks along the way. The action, directed by Edgar Wright, still leaps off the screen, the performances are great, and of course, it's extremely funny in its own offbeat way.



MacGruber (2010)

The first adaptation of the Saturday Night LIve sketch of the same name, MacGruber is an action comedy that leans heavily, like the sketch that inspired it, on classic shows like MacGyver for its plotting. The difference, of course, is that everything about it is completely ridiculous, and MacGruber (Will Forte) isn't exactly good at his job. If you watched Argylle and wished it was dumber (in a good way), this is where you should go next.



Burn After Reading (2008)

If you want to lean harder into the comedy side of spy comedy films, and you like your comedy brutal and black as night, you'll want to dig into this underrated gem from Joel and Ethan Coen about a pair of gym employees who accidentally stumble upon a disk full of government secrets and do their best to capitalize on it. Hilarity, and violence, ensues. You won't find a bunch of elaborate action sequences in this one, but you will find an offbeat style and wicked sense of humor.



Central Intelligence (2016)

If you like your action-comedies with a bit of a buddy-cop style, Central Intelligence is in that sweet spot, and it's got a bit of the Argylle flair to boot. Like Argylle, it's the story of an ordinary person (in this case, Kevin Hart as an accountant) who gets swept up in the world of action and espionage by a charming, capable spy (Dwayne Johnson). The whirlwind of adventure that follows changes everyone's lives, offers plenty of action, and of course, rests on the chemistry between the leads, who definitely make the film work.



Spy (2015)

Paul Feig's action-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as a low-level CIA employee who gets thrown into spy games is a must-watch for a lot of reasons. There's the cast, led by McCarthy, along with scene-stealing turns by the likes of Rose Byrne, Jason Statham, and Jude Law. There's the action, which works as a believable globe-hopping caper while also delivering plenty of humor along the way. Then of course, there's the humor, which ranges from elaborate jokes in the middle of major sequences to McCarthy's basic line delivery as she plays a woman in over her head and determined to survive.

Keanu (2016)

After Key & Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele went on to numerous other projects, and they started their respective paths by teaming up on this delightful buddy-comedy from 2016, co-written by Peele and produced by Key and Peele. The pair play best friends who accidentally get roped into a world of crime, gun battles, and danger when Peele's beloved kitten, the titular Keanu, goes missing. It's got all the charm of a film about non-action heroes in over their heads in an action movie, and it's packed with Key & Peele-style humor that'll keep you grinning from start to finish.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Come on, you didn't think we'd do a list tied to a spy comedy and forget Austin Powers, did you? Yes, the first in a trilogy of spy movie parodies written by and starring Mike Myers is an essential when it comes to send-ups of the genre, not just because it's funny, but because it knows exactly how to play by certain spy movie rules. For all its focus on squeezing out every last laugh, International Man of Mystery still delivers the goods when it comes to an over-the-top superspy plot, and when it's over, you can head right over to its two sequels for even more fun.

