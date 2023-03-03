Nosferatu: Aaron Taylor-Johnson boards Robert Eggers’ creepy cast as production gets underway

He’s bounding to the big screen this fall as a newcomer to Sony’s Spider-Man story-verse, but for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, an even darker movie destiny also awaits. Already known for his MCU stint as the late super-powered brother of the Scarlet Witch, Taylor-Johson has just bitten on a role in horror master Robert Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu, a new reimagining of silent-era movie master F.W. Murnau’s classic 1922 vampire film.

Taylor-Johnson has boarded Nosferatu in a yet-unnamed role, right as Focus Features shares that production on Eggers’ updated remake of the century-old Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror has just gotten underway in Prague.

Framed as “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman [Lily-Rose Depp] in 19th Century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire [Bill Skarsgård] who stalks her,” the film had already sunk its fangs deep into a killer horror cast, with Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), Ralph Ineson (The Green Night), and Shadow of the Vampire alum Willem Dafoe (Inside) already on board alongside Depp (Wolf) and Skarsgård (Barbarian).

Marvel movie fans already know Taylor-Johnson from his MCU days as the telekinetically talented Pietro Maximoff — twin brother to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) — in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he tragically perished trying to protect Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). While we wait to see how the actor factors into Nosferatu’s Bram Stoker-sourced vampiric tale, he’s already got a busy movie slate to sink his teeth into.

In addition to playing Marvel comics character Sergei Kravinoff (aka Kraven the Hunter) in Sony’s Oct. 6-releasing Spidey flick of the same name,Taylor-Johnson also is in on the action for director David Leitch’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of 1980s TV classic The Fall Guy, where he’ll star opposite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

For Eggers, Nosferatu marks a return visit to the kind of slow-boil horror and period-drama atmosphere the director crafted to perfection in critically praised features including The Witch (2015), The Lighthouse (2019), and The Northman (2022). Focus Features hasn’t yet targeted a release date for the upcoming remake, so keep the garlic handy as we wait for the coffin lid to open on more Nosferatu movie news.

