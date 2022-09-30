'Nosferatu': Bill Skarsgard & Lily-Rose Depp circling Robert Eggers' remake of vampire classic

So far, Robert Eggers has tackled sinister witches, crusty lighthouse keepers, and revenge-driven vikings. Naturally, undead bloodsuckers are next on the filmmaker's docket.

Per a new report from Deadline, Eggers' forthcoming remake of the seminal vampire classic, Nosferatu, is currently on the verge of adding its very first cast members: Bill Skarsgard (IT) and Lily-Rose Depp (Voyagers). The director is writing the screenplay and serves as producer alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus. Focus Features co-produces. Said to take place against the backdrop of 19th century Europe, the film will center around a young woman (Depp) stalked by a terrifying vampire from Transylvania (Skarsgard). After his chilling take on Pennywise, the man can play whatever monster he wants as far as we're concerned!

"[Nosferatu] is really important to me for many reasons, but I think Nosferatu is closer to the folk vampire,” Eggers, whose been pursuing this project for several years, stated during an interview with Bloody Disgusting in 2019. “The vampire played by Max Schreck is a combination of the folk vampire, of the literary vampire that actually has its roots in England before Germany, and also [has roots in] Albin Grau, the producer/production designer’s occultist theories on vampires. So he’s not a traditional folk vampire but it’s much closer to that than [Bram] Stoker, even though obviously Stoker is using a lot of folklore that he’s researched to create his vampire."

The Menu's Anya Taylor-Joy — who previously worked with Eggers on The Witch and The Northman — was originally going to be cast in Depp's role, but was ultimately forced to pass due to scheduling conflicts. Harry Styles (Don't Worry Darling) had also been attached at one point as the favorite to play Thomas Hutter.

“I hope that it happens,” Eggers told The Guardian earlier this year. “I’ve spent so much time, you know, thinking about it and scouting: it would be a shame if it somehow doesn’t happen. But it seems shocking to me that it’s fallen apart twice already.”

Now 100-years-old, the original Nosferatu still remains culturally relevant, thanks in part to the iconic design of its titular monster. There's also the fact that it was the movie that gave birth to the cinematic vampire genre. Even younger generations are familiar with the property owing to a classic episode of SpongeBob SquarePants: "Graveyard Shift."

Who knows? Maybe Eggers will give us a Hash Slinging Slasher cameo.

If you're looking for more neck-biting fun, Reginald the Vampire premieres on SYFY next Wednesday (Oct. 5) at 10 p.m. ET. Universal Pictures' Renfield (a new take on the Dracula mythos with a look at the famous vampire's right-hand man) arrives on the big screen April 14, 2023.