How are the Reviews For Abigail? Why Critics Are Calling New Horror Film "An Absolute Revelation"

Who could’ve guessed that the spawn of Dracula would inherit the family’s signature taste for blood in such a big way? As Abigail bares its fangs for a gory date with audiences this weekend, the ballet of bloody vengeance that its pint-sized vampiric star performs on her would-be kidnappers is already an irresistible early hit with movie critics.

Right in the nick of time for Abigail’s Friday, April 19 release in theaters (score your tickets here!), the reviews are starting to trickle in for the movie, and it look like reviewers are smitten (and maybe even bitten) by the reimagined (and decidedly R-rated updated take on Universal’s 1936 horror classic Dracula’s Daughter. The film currently sits at an excellent 85 percent "Fresh" on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The newest fright fest from Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet — the directing duo better known by the Radio Silence moniker behind horror hits Ready or Not and the two most recent Scream films — Abigail strands its titular hero (Alisha Weir) in a Home Alone-style standoff that drives a devious stake through the heart of her would-be captors’ ransom plot. It’s a girl-versus-the-world tale that turns the tables on her human hostage-takers, an ensemble setup that includes fun (and bloody) turns from Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, and the late Angus Cloud.

Abigail reviews: What the critics are saying

With enough killer one-liners to awaken even the most dormant sense of humor, the newest film from Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett combines the themes of the Hotel Transylvania movies, the mechanics of a slasher flick, and the setup of a “one last job” crime thriller... Abigail is a hilariously gory romp that banks on a memorable ensemble cast and a witty screenplay that invigorates vampire tropes with a refreshing drollness. — Carlos Aguilar, IGN

While [Radio Silence’s] trademark meta-ness might not land in Abigail, for a Friday night popcorn movie, there’s a lot to enjoy, especially Weir, who makes such a sharp turn away from her role in Matilda that she nearly seems like an entirely different person — or vampire. She’s a solid addition to the canon of vampires, and if nothing else, she gives little old Claudia [Interview With the Vampire] a run for her money. — Maggie Boccella, Collider

Not only does Abigail better define a filmmaking duo adored by the genre, it also offers a reasonably fun concept with some entertaining one-liners that will get laughs in theaters. Those giggles won’t vanquish the annoyance of watching one of the hardest little goblins in showbiz (seriously, Weir tries) get wasted on a participation trophy of a movie. But with a title that puts way too much on its starring blood-sucker’s little shoulders, at least those funny parts give Abigail a chance to collect her flowers. — Alison Foreman, IndieWire

With a pitch-perfect ensemble cast, exquisitely timed laugh-out-loud moments of humor, a barrage of twists (or should I say pirouettes?), an unbelievable amount of blood, killer action set pieces, and a downright transcendent performance by one of the best child actors in the game — Abigail sets the bar as the most fun you can have with a horror movie of the year. In other words, Abigail is horror on pointe. — BJ Colangelo, /Film

From giving audiences compelling new heroes to root for, to using gallons of blood for gory kill scenes, and crafting horrifyingly hilarious villains, Radio Silence brings not just one of the most fun movies of the year, but also one of the best crowd-pleasing horror entries in recent memory. Abigail is the perfect example of why we go to the movies: Jaw-dropping gore and effects, thrilling and unexpected performances, moments that make us jump, shocking twists, and an unforgettable ending are all present and tick the boxes of what makes an incredible popcorn flick. — Jordan Williams, Screen Rant

The ace up Abigail’s sleeve is Abigail. Played by Alisha Weir, who starred in the film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical, she’s an absolute revelation. Abigail is a ballerina, she’s the adorable daughter of a very rich man, and she’s also a vampire. Yes, Abigail leans hard into genre and it’s the best vampire movie we’ve seen in ages. — Rosie Fletcher, Den of Geek

Abigail is savagely inventive in terms of its vampiric gore, offering a thrill ride with sharp, pointy teeth. Though Abigail may be too methodical in its steady ramp-up toward full-blown insanity, the brilliant ensemble makes the journey worth it. With an insane commitment to arterial spray, Abigail winds up another crowd-pleaser from Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett. It’s poised to deliver the most fun you’ll have at the movies this year. — Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting

