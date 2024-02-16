How Scary Is Abigail? Rating Revealed for Radio Silence's Bloody New Horror Movie

‘R’ is for ‘run’ — As in, run for your life!

Universal Pictures might just be assembling a pint-sized home team of tiny terrors that no horror fan — no matter how grown-up they think they are — should probably take for granted. Just over a year after M3GAN carved up naysayers while still finding time to break out a cool dance move or two, Abigail is prepping the stage for a ballerina-vampire number that promises even more blood, scares, and swears than her diminutive-but-dangerous horror movie predecessor.

Straight from Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet — the directing duo better known under the same Radio Silence moniker that helmed horror favorites Ready or Not and the two most recent Scream films — Abigail might just be too dark, deadly, and deliciously gory to roll with a PG-13 rating like M3GAN’s. Sure enough, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has just weighed in on the topic, handing the upcoming movie (score your tickets here!) a rating that seems to agree.

Abigail (Alisha Weir) and Sammy (Kathryn Newton) appear in Abigail (2024). Photo: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures

What is Radio Silence's upcoming horror film Abigail rated? When it arrives in theaters on April 19, Abigail will bare her tiny fangs with a full-on R rating, “for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use,” according to the MPAA.

It’s a mature designation that falls right in line with costar Kathryn Newton’s recent tease that the supernatural heist-gone-wrong movie will hit “like M3GAN on steroids,” and as the trailer shows, most of the murderous mayhem will probably come straight from Abigail herself.

What is Abigail about?

Played by young Irish actor Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical), Abigail might seem like an innocent kid. She’s definitely got the makings of a coddled upbringing: super-wealthy parents, the safety of a sprawling estate, and a taste for spending her ample leisure time perfecting ballet pirouettes to the dulcet notes of Swan Lake.

But when an organized gang of would-be thieves (led by Giancarlo Esposito) stages a 24-hour home-invasion kidnapping scheme designed to milk her parents for a steep $50 million ransom, Abigail reveals a Dracula-worthy dark side that none of them could’ve planned for. Worse still, she has her would-be attackers all trapped on her home turf.

“I’m sorry about what’s going to happen to you,” Abigail balefully tells Joey, one of her startled captors (played by Scream veteran Melissa Barrera), right before the fangs come out and the baddies regretfully realize that they’ve “kidnapped a f***ing vampire” — or, more precisely, “a ballerina vampire!” True to form, Abigail’s slay factor promises to live up to that description and then some… because she always stays costumed up in that deceptively cute ballerina’s tutu, just to carry out her payback with extra style.

Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion) and the late Angus Cloud also star in Abigail alongside Weir, Esposito, Newton, and Barrera. The curtain’s set to open on Universal’s newest tiny terror — R rating and all — beginning on April 19. Click here to grab your tickets!

