First look at 'Ahsoka' reveals 'Rebels' Ghost Crew reassembling in 'Star Wars' live action

In their first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since the premiere of The Mandalorian, creator Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni brought 11(!) humans and two non-humans(!) from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka worlds along with them.

The humans included several from the world of Mando, most notably the trio who bring Din Djarin to life — Pedro Pascal (the voice/helmetless Din), Barry Lowin (the helmeted Din) and Lateef Crowder (the kicka** fighter Din) — as well as Carl Weathers ("Greef Karga"), Giancarlo Espositio ("Moff Gideon"), Emily Swallow ("Armorer"), Temeura Morrison ("Boba Fett"), Katee Sackhoff ("Bo Katan") and director and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa.

Despite the number of panelists, none of them gave us any major spoilers for Season 3 of the series, though they did play an extended version of the Season 3 teaser shared during Thursday's Lucasfilm session.

The back-half of the panel, however, focused on Ahsoka, which just wrapped its third week of filming. Ahsoka herself, Rosario Dawson, came on stage to say hello although — like everyone else — she did not share any details about the show. After a brief cameo from the droid Chopper, Dawson introduced her new co-star, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is playing the Rebels character, Sabine Wren.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

And while the actors kept their NDAs intact and didn't share details, Ahoska director Filoni did share with the Celebration Stage audience a 30-second clip from Ahoska. The production is still in its early days, but we got a glimpse of Dawson's Ahsoka walking onto a ship, where we see the back of a green Twi-lek's head. That Twi-lek is undoubtedly Ghost crew leader Hera Syndulla, and the ship they're walking onto is most likely her ship, the Ghost. We also saw a brief shot of Bordizzo as fellow Ghost crew member, Sabine Wren, and then ended with Sabine looking at a mural on the wall of the entire Ghost crew, including the missing Ezra Bridger.

The hints are strong, folks! It looks like Ahsoka will focus on the Ghost crew and potentially their efforts to find their lost friend Ezra, who went missing after saving the crew at the end of Rebels.

And while Filoni was fervent as ever in not giving up any spoilers, he was equally fervent in praising the actors he works with.

"What's strange, and it's true for every [actor on stage], is you write these stories, and then all of a sudden you're looking through a camera and you see the environment, and there they are — there's the character," he said. "And I think we've been so fortunate with everybody that we've asked, this entire table of people, to come and be these characters. They do it not just for themselves but for everyone here, for the audience, for Star Wars. They get what makes this special."

The panel ended with a brief cameo from Grogu, who got hugs from everyone on stage. You can catch dear sweet Grogu, Daddy Din, all the Mando actors above, and Christopher Lloyd in a secret guest star role when Season 3 of The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ in Feb. 2023. Ahsoka is expected to premiere later that year.

If you need a Grogu fix before then, however, you can rewatch the first two seasons of the show along with the limited series, The Book of Boba Fett, all of which are now streaming on Disney+.

If you need a Grogu fix before then, however, you can rewatch the first two seasons of the show along with the limited series, The Book of Boba Fett, all of which are now streaming on Disney+.