All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in June 2022: 'Westworld,' 'The Orville,' 'The Boys' & more

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel; The Orville: New Horizons; Tessa Thompson in Westworld Season 4; Chris Hemsworth as Abnesti in Spiderhead. Photo: Marvel Studios; Hulu; Westworld | Season 4 Official Teaser | HBO YouTube; Netflix

Summer has arrived, and it’s bringing a ton of huge sci-fi premieres — plus a would-be blockbuster or two — to get us through the streaming month of June.

Arguably the biggest stories are the premieres of Marvel’s latest superhero series on Disney+, Ms. Marvel, as well as the long-awaited return of Westworld on HBO with the acclaimed sci-fi series’ fourth season. Hulu is also bringing the space action with the premiere of The Orville: New Horizons, which fans have been waiting to see for more than three years (the series is moving from Fox to Hulu).

Netflix remains eclectic as ever, with the premiere of sci-fi mystery thriller Spiderhead (starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett), as well as Season 2 of its breakout hit reality competition series Floor Is Lava. Peacock is adding a ton of great genre movies, including the Back to the Future trilogy, E.T. and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. And Apple TV also has one of the best shows you might not be watching in For All Mankind, which returns for its third season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Westworld Season 4 (HBO Max): The hit, high concept sci-fi series has come a long way since the cowboy park days. It’s now evolved into a brain-twisting allegory about humanity and the perils of technology, with the android tech spilling out into the real world. Season 4 promises to be the most epic yet, and who knows, maybe we’ll even get to visit a few new parks along the way?

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu): After jumping from Fox to Hulu more than three years ago, The Orville is finally back in action with a new slate of adventures. Created by Seth MacFarlane, who stars as the captain of a starship, the show brings the earnestness of Star Trek with the trademark wit of Family Guy or Ted. It takes a bit of getting used to, but once the show starts rolling, it’s fantastic.

Spiderhead (Netflix): Chris Hemsworth hangs up his superhero hammer and puts on his scientist glasses for this twisty mystery, about a covert research facility and the weirdness happening within. It’s directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, Top Gun: Maverick) and stars Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett alongside Hemsworth. It seems to be a mix of dread and comedy, with Hemsworth’s doctor conducting high-tech pharmaceutical experiments on his patients.

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 (Netflix): Netflix is known for having unexpected hits just pop up seemingly out of nowhere, and Floor Is Lava certainly fits the bill. The concept is as simple as possible, yet compulsively watchable. Contestants enter a large, themed room where the floor has (you guessed it) turned into “lava.” Make it across the course, you win. Fall in? You lose. The rooms are cleverly designed, and it’s fascinating to see all the different strategies teams will try to make it to the finish line.

Ms. Marvel: Series Premiere (Disney+): It seems like the Marvel universe gets bigger everyday, and the latest entry in the MCU brings one of Marvel Comics’ youngest and most popular heroes into live action. The show follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American whose life gets very complicated when she gains superpowers.

The Boys: Season 3 (Prime Video): The wildest superhero satire on TV is back, with the gang once again trying to take down rouge supes — and it looks like Butcher (Karl Urban) is getting his own superpowers this time around. The creators have promised this will be the most R-rated season yet, with the infamous "Herogasm" storyline on the way.

PEACOCK

June 1

The ‘Burbs (1989)

1917 (2019)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

2012 (2009)

300 (2007)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Battleship (2012)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Brazil (1985)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Fast & Furious (2009)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Fast Five (2011)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Minions (2015)

Pitch Black

Speed (1994)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Thing (1982)

Van Helsing (2004)



June 2

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3



June 4

WWE – NXT In Your House



June 5

WWE – Hell in a Cell



June 7

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



June 14

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)



June 16

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1983)

Jaws 3-D (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)



June 21

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode (Oxygen)



June 28

America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A



June 30

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 8

DISNEY+

June 1

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III



June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Ms. Marvel - Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Premiere

June 15

Ms. Marvel - Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V

June 22

Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part VI (Finale)

June 29

Baymax! - Season 1 Premiere

Ms. Marvel - Episode 4

NETFLIX

June 1

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

June 3

Floor is Lava Season 2

Legacies Season 4

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

June 17

Spiderhead

June 22

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

HULU

June 1

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The 6th Day (2000)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Bewitched (2005)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Muppets From Space (1999)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Profesor II: The Klumps (2000)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Prometheus (2012)

Push (2009)

Robots (2005)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

June 15

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17 (The HISTORY Channel)

Europa Report (2013)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere (Freeform)

June 30

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)

HBO MAX

June 1

300 (2006)

Across the Universe (2007)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Bee Movie (2007)

Colossal (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Domino (2005)

Highlander (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

The Mask (1994)

Rambo III (1988)

Rambo First Blood Part II (1985)

Total Recall (1990)

Watchmen (2009)



June 6

Doctor Who: Season 13

June 10

Naomi

June 19

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 26

Westworld: Season 4

PARAMOUNT PLUS

June 1

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Along Came A Spider

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Dragonslayer

Friday The 13th

Good Burger

Invasion U.S.A.

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Mermaids

Scream 4

Snake Eyes

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

The Mod Squad

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Walking Tall

Zoolander

June 8

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)



June 12

Evil Season 3 premiere

June 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)

June 30

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Zoolander 2

Signal (Season 1)



PRIME VIDEO

June 1

Black Swan (2010)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Wiz (1978)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Mermaids (1990)

Top Gun (1986)

The Time Machine (2002)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Galaxy Quest (1999)



June 3

The Boys S3 (2022)

June 10

No Time To Die (2021)

June 12

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

June 17

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

APPLE TV+

June 10

For All Mankind Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)