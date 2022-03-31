Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in April 2022: From 'The Bubble' to 'Wrestlemania'
We have WWE action, blockbusters and plenty of TV shows hitting the catalogs.
We have blockbusters, new original series, Wrestlemania(!?) and a ton of fun deep cuts on streaming this month — so let’s dig in.
Netflix has Judd Apatow’s next big comedy The Bubble, about the production behind a fictional sci-fi blockbuster being shot during the height of the pandemic. It stars a ton of fan favorites, including Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and more. The OG streamer also has the fifth and final season of SYFY’s original series Van Helsing, in case you missed it the first time around.
Peacock has the latest edition of Wrestlemania to kick off the month, plus the new original comedy series Killing It, starring genre favorite Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine), which hails from the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service is also adding the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, in case you need to get caught up ahead of the third film this month.
Disney+ has a relatively light load this month, led by new original Marvel series Moon Knight. Prime Video is also a bit light, led by Season 2 of its original series Undone, while we patiently wait for The Boys Season 3 to arrive later this year. Hulu has the second season of breakout series Woke, and HBO Max is adding the latest seasons of Batwoman and Snowpiercer. Apple TV+ is also bringing a new buzzy project, with Shining Girls.
Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be streaming.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
The Bubble: Judd Apatow’s latest film is a wild, meta comedy set in the backdrop of the pandemic and a fictional, big-budget sci-fi sequel the crew is desperately trying to get made. It features an all-star cast of Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon and Pedro Pascal.
Van Helsing (Season 5): The fifth and final season of SYFY’s original series Van Helsing comes to Netflix, wrapping up the post-apocalyptic thriller about a descendant of legendary monster-hunter Van Helsing as she tries to save the world.
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Captain Nova
A Cinderella Story
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Puss in Boots
The Ring
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
April 7
Return to Space
April 8
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
Metal Lords
April 10
Nightcrawler
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
Pacific Rim: The Black - Season 2
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
PEACOCK
HIGHLIGHTS
Wrestlemania: The 38th edition of Wrestlemania comes to Peacock, featuring all the WWE superstars you know and love.
Fantastic Beasts (Film Series): With the third Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, set to open on April 15, catch up on the first two films in the series before the magical adventure into the early days of the Wizarding World continues.
Killing It (Season 1): Craig Robinson (The Office) takes center stage in this high-concept new comedy from the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s about class, capitalism and … hunting really big snakes.
April 1
Apollo 13
Balls of Fury
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Bruce Almighty
Clash of the Titans
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Hook
Hotel Artemis
The Hulk (2003)
Last Witch Hunter
Megamind
Minority Report
Mortal Engines
Mystery Men
No Escape
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Paul
The Purge: Anarchy
Spy Game
Tower Heist
Waterworld
XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Zero Dark Thirty
WWE 24: Royal Rumble
2022 WWE Hall of Fame 2022
April 2
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
NXT Stand & Deliver
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)
WrestleMania 38 – Night One
WWE – The Bump
April 3
WrestleMania 38 – Night Two
WWE – The Bump
April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2
April 6
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 9
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)
April 12
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
April 13
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 14
Killing It (Season 1)
April 16
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
April 19
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
April 20
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 23
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
April 26
The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
April 27
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 30
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
DISNEY+
HIGHLIGHTS
Moon Knight: The latest original Marvel live-action Disney+ series set in the MCU looks to open up the darker, more cerebral side of the MCU. It stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, and looks to blend classic superhero vibes with Egyptology, psychological trauma and a fair dose of terror. New episodes air every Wednesday in April.
April 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
April 6
Moon Knight: Episode 2
April 13
Moon Knight: Episode 3
April 20
Moon Knight: Episode 4
April 27
Moon Knight: Episode 5
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Woke (Season 2): The hit dramedy, about a Black artist who literally talks with his art, is back for Season 2. It takes an acerbic eye at important issues, tackling everything from nerd culture to activism through a clever, vibrant lens.
The Hardy Boys (Season 2): A teen mystery thriller that would fill right at home on The CW, Season 2 of The Hardy Boys arrives with more questions, and plenty of moody brooding.
April 1
Antz
Armored
Battleship
Casper
Crank
Hanna
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Knowing
Looper
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Open Range
Phantom
Practical Magic
Scooby-doo (2002)
Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Shrek
Shrek 2
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
Watchmen
April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
April 6
The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2
April 8
Woke, Complete Season 2
Let The Right One In (2008)
April 15
Black Death (2010)
HBO MAX
HIGHLIGHTS
The Incredible Hulk: You can find a whole lot of MCU movies on Disney+, but not quite all of them. Thanks to complicated rights deals from the early days of the MCU, the Phase 1 solo Hulk movie is popping up on HBO Max, which will make for handy access for MCU completists looking for a rewatch.
Snowpiercer (Season 3): The third season of TNT’s hit apocalyptic drama arrives in full on HBO Max. The show follows the survivors of a global apocalypse on a never-ending train, while the planet is left a frozen husk.
Batwoman (Season 2): The second season of The CW’s fan favorite Batwoman series comes to streaming, where fans will get a chance to meet the new hero under the cowl, after the series went through a major retooling in Year 2.
April 1
Annabelle
Battle: Los Angeles
Beetlejuice
Children of the Damned
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History
Insidious
Limitless
Moon
Red
Salt
Surf's Up 2: WaveMania
The Incredible Hulk
The Last Airbender
The Last Dragon
The Raid: Redemption (Extended Version)
The Relic
The Thirteenth Floor
Universal Soldier: The Return
Wrath Of The Titans
April 2
Batwoman: Season 2
April 5
Man of Steel
April 12
Black Mass
April 29
Snowpiercer: Season 3
April 30
The Blair Witch Project
House of 1,000 Corpses
The Devil's Rejects
PRIME VIDEO
April 1
Cast Away
Shanghai Noon
Con Air
Unbreakable
The Sixth Sense
The Watch
Armageddon
Signs
The Recruit
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Young Frankenstein
Knowing
The Spy Next Door
Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine
Jeepers Creepers 2
Carrie(1976)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers(1956)
Jet Li's Fearless
Braveheart
Shrek Forever After
Pineapple Express
District 9
April 15
Outer Range S1 (2022)
April 29
Undone (2022)
PARAMOUNT PLUS
April 1
Jackass (Seasons 1-4)
Addams Family Values
Alien Addiction
Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte's Web
Dead Again
Ghost World
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
King Arthur
Office Space
Panic Room
Pulp Fiction
Reign of Fire
Sunshine
Teen Witch
The Fly
The Haunting
The Legend of Zorro
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
April 4
Carrie
April 5
Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition premiere
April 15
Rugrats (10 new episodes)
April 20
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)
April 22
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
APPLE TV PLUS
Apple’s boutique streaming service has found itself another buzzy hit in Severance, which is wrapping up its first season this month. But looking ahead, the service is also dropping the new original series Shining Girls, starring The Handmaid’s Tale's Elisabeth Moss. The show is a twisty time travel thriller, and very well could be our next obsession.