All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in April 2022: From 'The Bubble' to 'Wrestlemania'

We have WWE action, blockbusters and plenty of TV shows hitting the catalogs.

The Bubble. (L to R) Keegan-Michael Key as Sean Knox, Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb, Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance, David Duchovny as Dustin Mulray, Guz Khan as Howie Frangopolous, Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris, Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo in The Bubble. Cr. Laura Radford/Netflix © 2021

We have blockbusters, new original series, Wrestlemania(!?) and a ton of fun deep cuts on streaming this month — so let’s dig in.

Netflix has Judd Apatow’s next big comedy The Bubble, about the production behind a fictional sci-fi blockbuster being shot during the height of the pandemic. It stars a ton of fan favorites, including Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal and more. The OG streamer also has the fifth and final season of SYFY’s original series Van Helsing, in case you missed it the first time around.

Peacock has the latest edition of Wrestlemania to kick off the month, plus the new original comedy series Killing It, starring genre favorite Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine), which hails from the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service is also adding the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, in case you need to get caught up ahead of the third film this month.

Disney+ has a relatively light load this month, led by new original Marvel series Moon Knight. Prime Video is also a bit light, led by Season 2 of its original series Undone, while we patiently wait for The Boys Season 3 to arrive later this year. Hulu has the second season of breakout series Woke, and HBO Max is adding the latest seasons of Batwoman and Snowpiercer. Apple TV+ is also bringing a new buzzy project, with Shining Girls.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be streaming.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

The Bubble: Judd Apatow’s latest film is a wild, meta comedy set in the backdrop of the pandemic and a fictional, big-budget sci-fi sequel the crew is desperately trying to get made. It features an all-star cast of Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon and Pedro Pascal.

Van Helsing (Season 5): The fifth and final season of SYFY’s original series Van Helsing comes to Netflix, wrapping up the post-apocalyptic thriller about a descendant of legendary monster-hunter Van Helsing as she tries to save the world.

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Captain Nova

A Cinderella Story

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Puss in Boots

The Ring

The Bubble

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

April 7

Return to Space

April 8

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

April 10

Nightcrawler

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Pacific Rim: The Black - Season 2

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

PEACOCK

HIGHLIGHTS

Wrestlemania: The 38th edition of Wrestlemania comes to Peacock, featuring all the WWE superstars you know and love.

Fantastic Beasts (Film Series): With the third Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, set to open on April 15, catch up on the first two films in the series before the magical adventure into the early days of the Wizarding World continues.

Killing It (Season 1): Craig Robinson (The Office) takes center stage in this high-concept new comedy from the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s about class, capitalism and … hunting really big snakes.

April 1

Apollo 13

Balls of Fury

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Bruce Almighty

Clash of the Titans

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Hook

Hotel Artemis

The Hulk (2003)

Last Witch Hunter

Megamind

Minority Report

Mortal Engines

Mystery Men

No Escape

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paul

The Purge: Anarchy

Spy Game

Tower Heist

Waterworld

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Zero Dark Thirty

WWE 24: Royal Rumble

2022 WWE Hall of Fame 2022

April 2

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

NXT Stand & Deliver

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)

WrestleMania 38 – Night One

WWE – The Bump

April 3

WrestleMania 38 – Night Two

WWE – The Bump

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7



April 5

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2



April 6

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 9

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)



April 12

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



April 13

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 14

Killing It (Season 1)

April 16

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

April 19

The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



April 20

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 23

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)



April 26

The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)



April 27

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 30

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

DISNEY+

HIGHLIGHTS

Moon Knight: The latest original Marvel live-action Disney+ series set in the MCU looks to open up the darker, more cerebral side of the MCU. It stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, and looks to blend classic superhero vibes with Egyptology, psychological trauma and a fair dose of terror. New episodes air every Wednesday in April.

April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

April 6

Moon Knight: Episode 2

April 13

Moon Knight: Episode 3

April 20

Moon Knight: Episode 4

April 27

Moon Knight: Episode 5

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Woke (Season 2): The hit dramedy, about a Black artist who literally talks with his art, is back for Season 2. It takes an acerbic eye at important issues, tackling everything from nerd culture to activism through a clever, vibrant lens.

The Hardy Boys (Season 2): A teen mystery thriller that would fill right at home on The CW, Season 2 of The Hardy Boys arrives with more questions, and plenty of moody brooding.

April 1

Antz

Armored

Battleship

Casper

Crank

Hanna

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Knowing

Looper

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Open Range

Phantom

Practical Magic

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2

Watchmen



April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

April 6

The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2

April 8

Woke, Complete Season 2

Let The Right One In (2008)

April 15

Black Death (2010)

HBO MAX

HIGHLIGHTS

The Incredible Hulk: You can find a whole lot of MCU movies on Disney+, but not quite all of them. Thanks to complicated rights deals from the early days of the MCU, the Phase 1 solo Hulk movie is popping up on HBO Max, which will make for handy access for MCU completists looking for a rewatch.

Snowpiercer (Season 3): The third season of TNT’s hit apocalyptic drama arrives in full on HBO Max. The show follows the survivors of a global apocalypse on a never-ending train, while the planet is left a frozen husk.

Batwoman (Season 2): The second season of The CW’s fan favorite Batwoman series comes to streaming, where fans will get a chance to meet the new hero under the cowl, after the series went through a major retooling in Year 2.

April 1

Annabelle

Battle: Los Angeles

Beetlejuice

Children of the Damned

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

Insidious

Limitless

Moon

Red

Salt

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania

The Incredible Hulk

The Last Airbender

The Last Dragon

The Raid: Redemption (Extended Version)

The Relic

The Thirteenth Floor

Universal Soldier: The Return

Wrath Of The Titans

April 2

Batwoman: Season 2

April 5

Man of Steel

April 12

Black Mass

April 29

Snowpiercer: Season 3

April 30

The Blair Witch Project

House of 1,000 Corpses

The Devil's Rejects

PRIME VIDEO

April 1

Cast Away

Shanghai Noon

Con Air

Unbreakable

The Sixth Sense

The Watch

Armageddon

Signs

The Recruit

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Young Frankenstein

Knowing

The Spy Next Door

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine

Jeepers Creepers 2

Carrie(1976)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers(1956)

Jet Li's Fearless

Braveheart

Shrek Forever After

Pineapple Express

District 9



April 15

Outer Range S1 (2022)

April 29

Undone (2022)

PARAMOUNT PLUS

April 1

Jackass (Seasons 1-4)

Addams Family Values

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte's Web

Dead Again

Ghost World

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

Office Space

Panic Room

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Sunshine

Teen Witch

The Fly

The Haunting

The Legend of Zorro

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

April 4

Carrie



April 5

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition premiere

April 15

Rugrats (10 new episodes)



April 20

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)

April 22

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

APPLE TV PLUS

Apple’s boutique streaming service has found itself another buzzy hit in Severance, which is wrapping up its first season this month. But looking ahead, the service is also dropping the new original series Shining Girls, starring The Handmaid’s Tale's Elisabeth Moss. The show is a twisty time travel thriller, and very well could be our next obsession.