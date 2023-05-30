Along with Her Shocking Fast X Return, Gal Gadot Almost Popped Up in Barbie, Too

Fans of the Fast Saga were in for a shock when Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar — who appeared to be killed off in Fast & Furious 6 — showed up in the recently released Fast X. And the Israeli actress almost popped up in another potential 2023 blockbuster: Barbie.

Margot Robbie, who stars in and produces Barbie, spilled that she wanted Gadot to play one of the many versions of the iconic doll that will appear in the upcoming fantasy comedy flick. "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Robbie told Vogue. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork."

Gadot wasn't available for the live-action film, but she made it clear she'd be up for life in plastic in the future. "I'm in for the next one sister!," the actress wrote in an Instagram story last week, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Can't wait to watch it!" She'll have to wait just a little while longer as Barbie is set to go party in theaters starting July 21.

Gadot's Gisele appears towards the end of Fast X, having seemingly been working with Charlize Theron's Cipher, and resurfacing to help defeat Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes. Gisele first showed up in the franchise in 2009's Fast & Furious when street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) went after Mexican drug lord Arturo Braga, and Gisele appeared to be working for Braga.

Things are not always what they seem though, and as it tends to turn out in the Fast Saga; Gisele was pals with Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody and was likely working with the Braga Cartel as part of her gig with Mr. Nobody. She later returned for sequels Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, where it was implied that she'd sacrificed herself to help take out an enemy.

Fast X is now in theaters; buy tickets here! To catch up on or revisit other films in the franchise, check out Furious 7, and Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, both currently streaming on Peacock.