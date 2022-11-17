Sony swings its Spider-verse to Amazon with new 'Silk' TV series, more projects in the works

Amazon and Sony are swinging into the Spider-Verse together with several television projects inspired by the world of Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. Sony owns the screen rights to this particular corner of the Marvel Universe, which encompasses over 900 characters ranging from the iconic to the obscure.

Cindy Moon is first on the docket with Silk: Spider Society, which hails from The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse alums, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Kang — who has officially inked a multi-year production deal with Amazon Studios — is set to showrun and will also executive produce with Lord, Miller, and longtime Spidey producer, Amy Pascal. Spider Society is slated to premiere domestically on the linear channel of MGM+ (formerly Epix) and globally on Prime Video.

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”

“We can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon,” added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM+ and then around the world on Prime Video.”

RELATED: What's the deal with Madame Web? What her new film could mean for Sony's Spider-Verse

Silk: Spider Society will center around Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who finds herself gifted with arachnoid abilities after sustaining a bite from the same radioactive spider that sank its fangs into Peter Parker. Imprisoned for years on end, Cindy finally escapes captivity and sets out to find her family — all while cultivating the alter ego known as Silk. Given that the show's general synopsis sounds identical to the hero's comic book origin story, odds are good we may finally get to see the Inheritors (a group of vampiric beings who hunt down and suck the life-force out of Spider-People across the multiverse) brought to the world of live-action.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, water cooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen," said Kang.

"Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world,” concluded Lord and Miller.

It's unclear how this new deal affects Kang's small screen partnership with AMC, which plans to build out The Walking Dead mythos with a number of post-series finale spinoffs. One of them, a currently-untitled European outing centered around fan favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), was co-created by Kang, who was also announced as showrunner. It is worth noting the Amazon announcement only credits her as an executive producer on the Daryl spinoff.

A live-action take on Cindy Moon (co-created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos in 2014) has been in development for a little over two years as Sony continues to weave a web of comic book films and television shows outside the purview of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studio has a plethora of feature-length adventures in the pipeline, including Across the Spider-Verse, Beyond the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and a third Venom.

Television, on the other hand, remains a source of untapped potential for the lucrative, web-slinging property, which has yet to find its own identity outside the MCU and animation (Into the Spider-Verse, for example, nabbed over $375 million worldwide and an Oscar win for Best Animated Feature). Disney's team-up with Sony yielded three massive blockbusters with Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker.

The two most recent chapters — Far From Home and No Way Home — brought in over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office. Amazon and Sony are no strangers to one another, having co-produced another comic book smash hit, The Boys.

Looking for more from your favorite Spider-Man stars? No Way Home alum Jacob Batalon stars in the SYFY original series Reginald the Vampire, whose season finale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.