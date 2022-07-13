'American Horror Stories' Season 2 trailer teases anthology full of creepy dolls and serial killers

American Horror Stories — Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology spinoff of American Horror Story — officially returns to the world of streaming next week for its second season, FX on Hulu announced Wednesday. The premiere date for the show's sophomore outing, Thursday, July 21, was accompanied by a haunting teaser trailer, which promises a collection of hair-raising tales involving nightclub serial killers, creepy doll collectors who collect creepy dolls, demonic entities, and more.

“Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself," reads the official synopsis. “The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.”

Watch the trailer below:

The show — which was renewed last summer — is co-produced by 20th Television and executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. Season 1 holds a 50 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and features appearances from American Horror Story veterans and newcomers like Matt Bomer, Dylan McDermott, Charles Melton, Sierra McCormick, Chad James Buchanan, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Jamie Brewer, Madison Bailey, Danny Trejo, and John Carroll Lynch.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of anthology series," Bomer said during an interview with Collider last July. "As a kid, I grew up watching The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Dark Side, and shows like that. I was a big fan of that particular format and I was excited to see what Ryan [Murphy] would do with it because I knew he would definitely put his own spin on it. Having been a part of the AHS world before, I thought, 'This could be interesting, if it’s not only episodic, but flirts with alumni and also certain mythologies and locations that folks who have enjoyed the show in the past have come to know and love, or hate.'"

American Horror Stories Dollhouse Key Art Photo: FX Networks

Season 2 of American Horror Stories lands on FX on Hulu next Thursday — July 21. New episodes will drop on a weekly basis.

