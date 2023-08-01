Angus Cloud Wrapped Filming on Universal's Radio Silence Horror Project Before Tragic Passing

Actor Angus Cloud wrapped filming for the upcoming Radio Silence-directed horror project at Universal Pictures before his tragic passing, Variety confirms. The Euphoria star died Monday morning in Oakland, California at the age of 25. A cause of death is unknown.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud’s family said in a statement (via Variety). "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud will posthumously appear alongside Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Will Catlett (A Thousand and One), and Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) in the upcoming monster film hailing from Scream co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

RELATED: Meditation shown to be as effective as drug therapy at treating anxiety

No plot details are available at this time, although it has been confirmed that the movie (once titled Dracula's Daughter) is slated for a wide theatrical release on April 19 of next year. With that said, Variety notes that production is not yet complete and "remains impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike."

Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not) wrote the screenplay, with Chad Villella (a co-founder of the Radio Silence filmmaking collective), Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt serving as producers.

Cloud also wrapped filming on three other projects: Freaky Tales (co-directed by Captain Marvel duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck), Your Lucky Day (written and directed by Dan Brown), and The Line (directed and co-written by Ethan Burger).