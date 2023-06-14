The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Joins Radio Silence's Mystery Monster Movie

This cast just keeps getting better and better!

The cast for Radio Silence's mystery monster movie at Universal Pictures just keeps getting better and better, folks. Deadline brings word that the project has added Moff Gideon himself — Giancarlo Esposito. Might he be playing the villain?

The Mandalorian and The Boys veteran joins an ensemble that also includes the onscreen talents of Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), and Will Catlett (A Thousand and One).

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but we now know that the film (once titled Dracula's Daughter) is slated to hit the big screen on April 19, 2024. Less than a year to go!

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — both of whom oversaw production on Ready or Not and the last two Scream titles — will direct the spine-tingling tale in Ireland , armed with a script written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Chad Villella, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt are on board as producers.

"This is a fun movie," Gillett teased last month during a conversation with FearHQ. "It has a lot of the energy people have come to associate our work with. It’s funny, it’s fun, and it’s a bloodbath. We’re excited to share more about it."

Universal's monster mayhem continues this August with The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a feature-length adaptation of a single chapter in Bram Stoker's Dracula.

André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) directed the maritime thriller, which stars Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman), Jon Jon Briones (American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things), and Javier Botet (Mama).

The studio's other big summer releases are Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (June 23), Oppenheimer (July 21) and Strays (Aug. 18).

