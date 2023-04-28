Take the highway to hell with Anthony Mackie in first trailer for Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ series

One of the most iconic video games of the early Playstation era is coming to live action, and we finally have a first look at Peacock’s long-awaited Twisted Metal series.

Based on the post-apocalyptic vehicular combat video game franchise that’s essentially Mad Max but sillier, the TV adaptation stars Marvel alum Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Joe Seanoa (AEW) and reportedly a few surprise guest stars, too.

Twisted Metal is streaming July 27th on Peacock Photo: Twisted Metal | Official Teaser | Peacock Original YouTube

The first trailer for the 10-episode series has arrived, and it shows off Mackie dancing a little jig and taking off in his machine gun-clad car headed for adventure. The aesthetic looks silly and wild, not unlike Peacock’s current Damon Lindelof hit Mrs. Davis. The Twisted Metal series comes from an equally impressive pedigree, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai).

Check out the first trailer for Peacock’s Twisted Metal below:

The story is about a “motor-mouthed outsider” (Mackie) who takes on a dangerous mission to deliver a package across the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

When does Twisted Metal release on Peacock? All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal will hit the streaming service on Thursday, July 27.

Peacock bills the project as a high-octane action comedy, as Mackie’s character will need the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, as he faces savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck. As anyone who has ever played a Twisted Metal game can likely guess, that psycho clown is Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett), a fan favorite contender from the game series — he’s also easily one of the most dangerous players out there.

If the rest of the show is anything like the trailer, this could be the bonkers new show of the summer.

The looming launch of Twisted Metal continues a trend of unique originals on Peacock. Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis is currently dropping new episodes, riding a wave of positive reviews and buzz. The second season of Bel-Air wrapped this week, and Rian Johnson’s hard-boiled Poker Face is one of the breakout shows of the year.