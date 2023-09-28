Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas-Howard Star in First Trailer For Matthew Vaughn's Bonkers Spy Thriller Argylle

Even after three adventures in the Kingsman universe, Matthew Vaughn's appetite for the spy thriller genre has not yet abated. Now, the director embarks on another globe-trotting espionage extravaganza with the first trailer for the star-studded film, Argylle.

Opening in theaters everywhere this coming February, the film stars Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) as the titular agent known for his debonair good looks and a talent for successfully completing dangerous missions. Argylle is merely the fictional creation of Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), a reclusive author who prefers quiet nights at home with her cat, Alfie (played by Chip, the cat Vaughn owns with his supermodel wife, Claudia Schiffer). But when real-world events begin to mirror her bestselling novels, Elly finds herself swept up into a world of intrigue alongside feline-allergic spy, Aiden (Sam Rockwell).

John Cena (Fast X), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion) co-star.

Watch the first trailer for Matthew Vaughn's Argylle below

While the movie is based on the debut novel written by an author called "Elly Conway," next to nothing is known about the writer herself. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed last fall, all efforts to learn more about Conway and her book itself proved futile.

Is Ms. Conway a real person or is she merely a pseudonym for someone else?

Whatever the case, this aura of mystery fits right in with the whole spy theme and serves as a kind of brilliant guerilla marketing campaign. All we know for certain is that A) Conway is said to be working on her second Argylle novel, and B) the first one goes on sale from Penguin Random House Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

When will Argylle be released?

“Argylle,” premiering in 2024 on Apple TV+. Photo: Apple TV+

Argylle exclusively lands on the big screen Friday, February 2, 2024 via Universal Pictures.

Vaughn produced the movie alongside the film's screenwriter, Jason Fuchs (Welcome to Derry), Adam Bohling (Rocketman), and David Reid (Kick-Ass 2). Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carols Peres, and Schiffer (credited as Claudia Vaughn) are executive producers.

Want more theatrical action? Head on over to Peacock for exclusive access to Renfield, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Asteroid City, Fast X, and more!