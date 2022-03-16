'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' contends with most frightening monster yet in sneak peek at Episode 8

Freddy Krueger's got nothing on the latest inter-dimensional antagonist to roam the halls of Pine Academy in this week's nightmarish episode of Astrid & Lilly Save the World. "Nightmarish" is as good a term as any because our two heroes (played by Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin) have to contend with an entity capable of entering the world through the nightmare of a person keeping a secret.

And if that wasn't bad enough, Astrid and Lilly's powers are completely useless against the dream demon, which wraps its hapless victims in a "wet hair cocoon like a spider." Yeah, this thing is basically Freddy, Samara, and Pennywise all rolled into one terrifying package. The only way to stop it? Suck it up into a video camera...wait, do those things even exist anymore?

"Our experience with actually slaying these monsters was always so much fun," Aucoin said in an interview with 1428 ELM last month. "It was my favorite part of doing the episode. The slaying scenes get a little more extravagant as each episode progresses. I’m very excited for everyone to watch that and for everyone to see us slay."

She later teased tonight's installment stating: "I don’t want to tease too much, but there is an episode I’m really excited about, Episode 8. I won’t go into too much. It’s probably my favorite episode for so many reasons. It has my favorite monster and my favorite homage to a certain thing. I can’t get into detail, but excited for that episode!"

"I’m excited for fans to see how [Astrid and Lilly’s] relationship grows because it is at a place where we are so comfortable with each other and I’m excited for fans to see how we deal with tough situations because best friends go through the ups and the downs," Morrison said. "There are definitely lots of downs when there are monsters and relationships involved."

Episode 8 of Astrid & Lilly Save the World ("Lips") premieres on SYFY tonight at 10 p.m. ET after the midseason finale of Resident Alien Season 2. New episodes of both shows are available on the SYFY app the day after they air.