Agatha’s ‘WandaVision’ spinoff adds Aubrey Plaza to witchy Disney+ cast

The witchy small-screen world that WandaVision first spawned last year at Disney+ has been making some magical moves of late. Only days after Marvel unveiled an upcoming spinoff series set to feature Paul Bettany as Vision, the previously-announced WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as villain Agatha Harkness, has just scored a familiar genre acting face — though one entirely new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Variety reports that Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza (Child’s Play, Legion, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The White Lotus) has boarded the all-things-Agatha MCU series bound for Disney+. There’s no early word, though, on which character — whether rooted in the comics or new — Plaza will play in the series. As luck would have it, at least the show now has a proper title, with Hahn swooping back to the platform as the star of the aptly-named Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Whomever she’ll play, Plaza’s team-up with Hahn won’t be the first time the two have shared time on the small screen; both were part of the extended comedic troupe that made NBC’s Parks and Recreation a fan favorite back in the late 2000s. Plaza was a P&R regular, playing the thanklessly laconic role of April Ludgate, assistant to the iconic Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman). Hahn, meanwhile, showed up on the show in a recurring guest spot as Jennifer Barkley, a high-flying politico dispatched to small-town Indiana from Washington, D.C.

Other details about Agatha: Coven of Chaos are warded securely behind Marvel’s spell of secrecy. We already knew that head WandaVision writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer will be on board for the new series, functioning again in the same capacity. Variety also recently reported that Joe Locke (Netflix’s Heartstopper) joined the Coven of Chaos cast, though there’s a similar shroud of secrecy concerning which character he’ll play. Original WandaVision star Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie) is also set to star in the Agatha spinoff series.

Agatha added more than a pinch of mojo to WandaVision’s nine-episode run, stealing the back half of the season as Hahn’s demented witch held Wanda and her family in a hateful (but undoubtedly hilarious) hex. Her big reveal as more than just a pesky neighbor yielded the Emmy-winning musical number “Agatha All Along,” one of three Emmy Awards WandaVision received — out of a whopping total of 23 nominations.

Marvel hasn’t yet divulged a premiere date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, though there’s definitely no shortage of upcoming MCU content coming soon to Disney+. Next on the docket is the early-2023 Season 2 return of Marvel’s What If…?, followed closely in the spring by the hugely hyped Secret Invasion event series featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

