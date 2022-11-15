The Avengers’ group chat isn’t impressed with Chris Evans’ ‘Sexiest Man’ title

‘People’ just made Chris Evans the butt of many jokes for Chris Hemsworth and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Avengers: Endgame already established that he has America’s ass, and now, thanks to being named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, Captain America star Chris Evans apparently has America’s everything else, too. But the aesthetic honor may still not be enough to impress Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and the rest of Evans’ close-knit assembly of A-list Marvel Cinematic Universe all-stars.

Despite the high honor, Evans became the butt, so to speak, of a series of well-placed MCU jokes during a recent Hemsworth appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Having himself been given the same People magazine honor back in 2014, Hemsworth has already been there and done that — and the rest of the Avengers-era Marvel movie gang apparently carries that same ho-hum attitude when it comes to giving Steve Rogers his due…or, at least, that’s what they all want Evans to think.

Confiding some of the juicy bits in the six-person group chat that the core Avengers star team still maintains, Hemsworth said the Sexiest Man gossip among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has been decidedly derisive, even taking aim straight at Evans’ hands-behind-the-back pose that graces the cover of the new People issue.

“It very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?’” Hemsworth explained to Kimmel, adding that Iron Man actor Robert Downey, Jr. went straight for the maximum punishment: “Downey said he's being arrested,” Hemsworth confessed. “I said it was a beautiful mugshot.”

Along with Downey Jr., Hemsworth, and Evans, the rest of the Avengers group chat (via Entertainment Weekly) reportedly includes Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk). The deepest digs against Evans’ ego-boosting cover probably came from Renner, though — but they’re apparently so R-rated that Hemsworth spared fans all the dirty specifics.

“…Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat,” he teased, picking up on a group chat theme from the straight shooter that the whole gang, by now, is evidently used to: Renner’s responsible, said Hemsworth, for some of the chain’s most “filthy” message bombs...and he apparently drops them “often.”

At the end of the day, though, Hemsworth and the team know better than to throw Cap more shade than even he and his shield can handle. The Asgardian actor, who’s currently making the rounds to boost the new Disney+ docuseries he hosts titled Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, ended the discussion with a resigned sigh that grudgingly gave the First Avenger his due. “Absolutely, he’s indeed a sexy man,” quipped Hemsworth…“So well done!”

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth begins streaming the actor’s fascination with life on adventure’s edge starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Disney+. The Avengers can be found doing more heroic things over on Disney+.

