Despite schedule shake-ups, The CW's 'Babylon 5' reboot still in 'active development'

Earlier this year, Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski assured fans that his planned reboot of the series wasn't dead yet at The CW. Now, network head Mark Pedowitz has confirmed the show is still in "active development."

Speaking on a wide-ranging executive call about the future of the network Thursday morning, The CW Chairman confirmed that the Babylon 5 revival, which Straczynski introduced as a "from the ground-up" re-imagining of the show last fall, is still on.

“It is very much in active development, I personally spoke with Straczynski back when we picked up the pilot,” Pedowitz said, according to Deadline. “I’m a huge fan of Babylon 5, on a personal basis, I’ve seen every episode of the series. I’ve known [Straczynski] for a long, long time. I’d love to bring back that story in some shape or form, I think it’s perfect for the CW.”

Pedowitz's comments come months after Straczynski addressed the news that The CW would not be moving forward with his pilot script for the rebooted series, assuring fans that the show was simply "rolling" over into the next development cycle as a possible sale of the network loomed. In his February statement on the status of the show, Straczynski also used the phrase "active development" to describe its status, and noted Pedowitz was waiting until "the dust settles" on a possible sale.

Launched in 1993, Babylon 5 told the story of the various inhabitants of the title space station, with a particular focus on the diplomats and military commanders of various sentient races as they rose and fell through various intergalactic incidents and crises. Created and in large part scripted by Straczynski himself, the series was a low-budget hit that proved to be tremendously influential, and remains one of the most popular sci-fi shows of all time.

The plot details behind the reboot are still being kept under wraps, but Straczynski has assured fans he's looking to do something new with the Babylon 5 concept if the series ever gets to move forward. Now, we just have to wait and see if the 2023 development season will be kinder to the idea than 2022.

Looking for more sci-fi? Head over to Peacock for films like Firestarter, Constantine, Twilight, Creepshow, Resident Evil, and Independence Day.