Best Animated Shows on Peacock in May 2024, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Woody Woodpecker

We love animation here at SYFY WIRE, so we're always delighted to scroll through the Peacock library to discover their huge collection of animated kids originals that people might have missed throughout the years.

In the Kids TV section on NBCUniversal's streaming service, you'll find everything from popular contemporary shows to nostalgic classics that families can get to know and love together. And every month, there are exciting new additions!

This month, we've curated five excellent animated TV series that will appeal to all age ranges, and definitely keep the kiddos entertained for hours.

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

There's been lots of buzz about the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie due out at the end of the year, which got us thinking about the animated series, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, featuring the vocal stylings of actor Jaleel White (yes, Urkel of Family Matters) as the very cunning small spiny mammal who loves to pun and prank his way through life. Back in the day, if you were obsessed with your Sega console, then Sonic the Hedgehog was likely your game of choice. And if you couldn't get enough of the character and world, this animated series was the way to get plenty of expanded mythology about Sonic, Tails (Christopher Stephen Welch), and the evil Dr. Robotnik (Long John Baldry). The two season series is a fun, nostalgic romp for kids of the '90s, or a way to give your currently obsessed kid a 2D deep dive into the universe.

Lucky Fred

It's always worth giving animated series from other countries a watch. The aesthetics, stories, and humor are often surprising and frequently a really fun departure from the abundance of CGI shows you can find everywhere on streamers. Take Lucky Fred, for example. Originating from Spain, Lucky Fred follows the alien robot adventures of Friday, and the 13-year-old boy, Fred, that he imprints on when he crash lands in Barcelona. The two enlist the help of Braianna, a top-secret agent, to save the planet. Visually arresting and funny, it's easy to see why Lucky Fred is an award-winning series.

Captain Flamingo

There's an over abundance of superhero movies and animated series about the "special" hero that saves the day with their incredible powers. But what if there was a superhero story about the average kid who doesn't have powers but is really dedicated to "helping li'l kids in trouble"? Following the adventures of normal kid Milo, Captain Flamingo is a delightful spin on the typical tropes in this genre. Anytime a fellow kid calls out "Uh-oh! Flamingo," he stops everything, gets into his homemade pink flamingo super suit and sprints off to solve some problems. Does he get it right every time? Not even a little. But Milo's passion and ingenuity in using every day items to save the day in a low-fi way makes this show a charmer.

Curious George

The classic, award-winning Curious George animated series was resurrected by Peacock in 2020 to continue the adventures of the much-loved monkey from the children's book series. Voice acting legend Frank Welker plays George in the series as he experiences life in the Big City with the Man with the Yellow Hat (Jeff Bennett). Funny, engaging and kind, this 15-season series is a modern classic that should be handed down from generation to generation.

The New Woody Woodpecker Show

Woody Woodpecker, the animation creation of Walter Lantz, turns 84 this year, and he remains the wild child of the medium. He's had lots of iterations in theatrical shorts, cartoon anthologies, and even as a Saturday morning series, The New Woody Woodpecker Show, in which the great Billy West (Futurama) voices the wacky bird who bounces around his neighborhood causing a ruckus. He's supported by classic characters like Wally Walrus, Chilly Willy, Buzz Buzzard, Sgt. Hogwash, and many others who get reimagined in this more modern take on the universe.

Check out these greats and many other fun animated series streaming now on Peacock!