The best cosplay from Day 1 of NYCC 2022: Anime, Batgirl, fantasy & more

SYFY WIRE was on hand at NYCC to pick out some of the coolest cosplay at this year's con.

Cosplayers at Day 1 of New York Comic Con at the Javits Center on October 6, 2022. Photo: Grace Dumdaw/SYFY

The first day of New York Comic Con is officially underway, and SYFY WIRE was out in full force to capture some of the coolest cosplay this side of the multiverse on Day 1.

Our photographer ran across Love & Thunder era Thor, plenty of Marvel and DC heroes, anime looks and some ambitious fantasy costumes among the thousands of fans descending on the Javitz Convention Center for the weekend con.

Check out the some of the coolest looks from Day 1 by clicking through to the gallery below:

NYCC this year is bringing plenty for fans to enjoy, including splashy panels for Star Trek, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, SYFY's Chucky and Reginald the Vampire, The Midnight Club, Titans, Doom Patrol, The Walking Dead, Outlander and more.

