The best movies on Peacock: 'M3GAN,' 'Knock at the Cabin,' ‘John Wick,' 'Jurassic Park' & more

From its plucky Punky Brewster beginnings in 2020 all the way to this year’s binge-addictive Poker Face, Peacock has steadily been building itself into a must-see platform — and that’s before you even peek outside its can't-miss lineup of original streaming series (and yes, we’re already looking ahead to you, Mrs. Davis).

On top of the shows, though, it turns out the bird app has a seriously deep movie catalog to match, replete with everything from old-school Alfred Hitchcock horror classics to an entire Hogwarts screening room stacked right to the top with the full Harry Potter franchise. When it comes to the cream of the cinematic crop, there’s a magically massive amount of content tucked away behind that splashy Peacock splash screen, which is why we’ve waved a wand to summon the best of the best to step forward. If it’s sci-fi, action, fantasy, or scares that get you going, then there’s no need to go any further. Feel free to cheat with our handy-dandy guide to 10 of the top genre films that are always just a quick flick away at Peacock.

Back to the Future

There’s never a bad time to go back to the ‘80s, and few movies of any era celebrate the zeitgeist of the decade like Back to the Future, the film that yanked Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) off of his skateboard and into a souped-up Delorean for a fateful date with a 1950s lightning strike. Director Robert Zemeckis managed to cram a whole generation’s worth of pop culture touchstones into the original 1985 sci-fi comedy classic, whose endearing characters still leap off the screen in a frantic, flux capacitor-powered story that fuses high school angst with just the right amount of heart. It’s tough to watch Back to the Future without clearing out space to go ahead and just binge the whole trilogy, and thankfully you can do just that: All three films, including Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990), are streaming 'round the clock at Peacock.

Furious 7

Each film in the Furious Saga stands out in its own way, but Furious 7 (2015) falls at an especially important place in the timeline. It’s the first FF movie released after star Paul Walker’s tragic death, and closes a familiar chapter while charting the next direction for Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of the extended family. That means new enemies, new location-based action set pieces, and new revelations that tie earlier events (like Han surviving that Tokyo Drift car crash) into larger story threads that even now continue to unfold as the world awaits the big May 19 premiere of Fast X. Speaking of Tokyo Drift, Peacock’s also the perfect place to bone up on your deeper Fast Saga lore, as the black sheep 2006 spinoff — complete with the end-credits appearance by Diesel that sparked the franchise back into overdrive — is also ready to stream.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

If you’re awed by Rupert Grint’s killer grown-up turns in present-day projects like Servant and Knock at the Cabin, then it’s an absolute mind warp to go back to the first Harry Potter film and see the magic these kids — back when they were kids — brought to Hogwarts right from the start. The 2001 movie that started it all feels both fresh and nostalgic today, with each new fantasy beat widening the invitation to just suspend all disbelief and get fully invested in Butterbeer, Quidditch, Hagrid, and house-sorting. Best of all, you don’t have to be a reader to grasp the Wizarding World’s insanely deep magic-verse: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone happily uncovers each all-important lore secret faster than you can say Revelio.

The Hunger Games (Premiering March 31, 2023)

A new trip to Panem looms on the horizon with the hugely-hyped Nov. 17 arrival of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. But until then, there’s no better way to grasp the series’ dystopian grandeur than to go right back to the very beginning with Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her grassroots rebellion to topple an iron-fisted president — all, of course, aired live on TV. Aside from simply kicking off the wider franchise, the first Hunger Games movie still feels like the best gateway into author Suzanne Collins’ larger story world, with every cinematic sight introducing a darkly fantastical fictional place that, even more than a decade since its debut, still sparks a foreboding sense of discovery as Katniss takes us all the way to the heart of one seriously messed-up society.

John Wick

If you're sensing a theme here of first franchise movies being the ones to watch, well — you’re totally onto us. All three of the earlier John Wick movies are at Peacock, but it's impossible to resist the setup (and the payoff) to Keanu Reeves’ 2014 debut flick, which starts off with a double tragedy and proceeds to shoot, slash, and gash its way to the next-best ending there could possibly be — short of bringing John’s wife (and his very good doggo) back from the dead. The high-stakes secret-society stuff feels most thrilling in this first John Wick movie, though the full trio is a complete treat when it comes to stylish action and diving deeper into Baba Yaga’s super-sneaky underworld. Whether you stream it before or after catching John Wick: Chapter 4 (now in theaters), it’s a killer dose of vengeance...served with a smooth side of cool.

Jurassic Park

The dino creature feature that launched a whole franchise, Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 landmark blended scares, humor, and groundbreaking special effects to scale the scaly heights of reptilian sci-fi spectacle. The ultimate movie response to an age-old genre question — what if dinosaurs still ruled the Earth? — Jurassic Park still elicits genuine terror today, from the kids’ gulp-inducing sight of a goat that’s gone missing to the silent, rain-soaked raptor stalking game that ends a certain big game hunter’s career. Stick around Peacock to dive deeper into Jurassic scares both old and new, with The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), and Jurassic World (2015) also streaming at the bird app.

Knock at the Cabin

The world’s about to end…if you can believe it. That’s exactly the conundrum a family faces in Knock at the Cabin when four mysterious strangers appear with news that the apocalypse is nigh and the forcible "offer" of an impossible choice: Pick a family member to sacrifice, and thus restore balance to humanity before the world is completely covered in plagues. Featuring Dave Bautista as a chillingly considerate would-be killer (alongside Rupert Grint as his accomplice), M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film is an unnerving exploration of doom...filtered, as only Shyamalan knows how, through the frightful eyes of more than one beholder.

M3GAN

She’ll sass ya — and then she’ll stab ya. M3GAN slayed at this year’s box office with a finger directly on pop culture’s horror pulse, launching its titular AI-powered murder-‘bot into fourth wall-breaking fame. Now it’s at Peacock in both its theatrical and unrated versions, with either flavor serving up the same killer-doll panache that’s made our overprotective anti-hero into an actual IRL style icon. Like a tiny Terminator that just won’t stay down, M3GAN lives up to her best-buddy programming and then some right up ‘til the end — which has us super intrigued to see how director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper carve out her next mission in the upcoming, already-in-development sequel.

Oblivion (Premiering April 1, 2023)

Before he flew with director Joseph Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise went post-apocalyptic in Oblivion, the 2013 sci-fi flick that sprang from a story Kosinski originally imagined for a never-published graphic novel. Directed by Kosinski and loaded with talent (including Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough, Olga Kurylenko, the ever-haunting Melissa Leo, and Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Oblivion stuck Cruise on a shattered Earth picking up the pieces after an alien invasion, only to get swept into an even deeper mystery surrounding the enigmatic woman who keeps appearing to him in a dream. Still breathtaking with next-level special effects and an unforgettable performance by Cruise, it’s the kind of sci-fi film that might've spawned a franchise…but at least it put Cruise and Konsinski on course for their later box office-shattering team-up in the danger zone.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cavalier, debonair, and more or less everything that Shrek isn’t (except funny), Antonio Banderas’ fearless feline hero strikes out from the larger Shrek story in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the franchise's most recent animated spinoff. Down to the last of his nine lives after swashing his buckle one too many times, our titular star sets sail on an epic adventure to hit the kitty reset button in a warm-hearted DreamWorks Animation journey that also features the delightful voice acting talents of Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen, and more. Can Puss in Boots plunder more than just mere treasure? Peacock’s the place to find out — and, while you’re already venturing in animated-land, hang around to revisit the original Shrek and Shrek 2, both also ready to stream.

The Sixth Sense

Right up there with The Blair Witch Project (1999), The Sixth Sense rates, perhaps, as one of the very first meme movies…back when memes weren’t technically yet a thing. Young Haley Joel Osment’s chilling “I see dead people” line inspired actual people to walk around in T-shirts that riffed on the late-‘90s phrase, while audiences leaving theaters found themselves turning right around and buying a second ticket just to see how the whole thing played out after grasping the fright flick’s seismic rug-pull of an ending. On top of The Sixth Sense, you can catch three more Shyamalan-directed movies at Peacock: The Village (2004), The Happening (2008), and this year’s apocalyptic tale, Knock at the Cabin.