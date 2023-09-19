Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All The New Horror Movies Coming to Peacock in October for Halloween
Peacock subscribers will have their pick of the horror crop!
With Halloween Horror Nights now underway at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, Peacock has officially put on its spooky game face. The NBCUniversal streaming platform is currently home to an impressive collection of horror titles that will only get bigger once October rolls around.
Spanning over 100 films (yes, we counted), the list includes everything from retro classics like James Whale's Frankenstein and Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho to modern masterpieces like James Wan's Saw and Jordan Peele's Get Out. And that's not even counting the slew of horror movies, television series, and Halloween-themed episodes regularly available on the service at any time of the year.
It's a veritable smorgasbord of genre offerings certain to keep audiences satisfied until The Exorcist: Believer (October 6) and Five Nights at Freddy's (October 27) arrive on the scene. Speaking of Freddy's, the long-awaited video game adaptation will enjoy a dual release in theaters and on Peacock. Plus, you've also got new seasons of Chucky and Wolf Like Me and John Carpenter first directorial effort in over half a decade.
Horror movies streaming on Peacock September 2023
*= exclusive titles
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*
Amityville 3-D, 1983*
The Amityville Harvest, 2020*
The Amityville Moon, 2021*
Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*
Amityville Uprising, 2022*
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
Bride of Chucky, 1998*
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
Casper’s Scare School, 2006
Child’s Play 2, 1990*
Child’s Play 3, 1991*
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
Curse of Chucky, 2013*
Cult of Chucky, 2017*
Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*
Dead Silence, 2007
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Get Out, 2017
Ghostbusters, 1984*
Ghostbusters II, 1989*
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Grudge 3, 2009
Halloween II, 1981*
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
Halloween, 2018
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
Hollow Man, 2000*
Hollow Man 2, 2006*
Hypnotic, 2023*
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
The Last Exorcism, 2010
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
The Mummy, 1999*
The Mummy Returns, 2001*
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
The Mummy, 2017*
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
Patient Zero, 2018*
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
The Possession, 2023
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Saboteur, 1942
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Shocker, 1989
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
The Thing, 2011
Thirst, 2009
Us, 2019
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Visit, 2015*
The Wolfman, 2010
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
Frankenstein, 1931
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
Night Monster, 1942
The Raven,1935
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
Werewolf of London, 1935
Horror movies and TV shows coming to Peacock October 2023
October 1:
Escape Plan, 2013*
The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Faculty, 1998
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019*
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*
Krampus, 2015*
The Last Exorcism, 2010
The Mist, 2007*
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
Separation, 2021
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
Silent Hill, 2006*
Split, 2017*
Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*
Winchester, 2018*
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey*
Zombieland, 2009*
October 5:
Chucky Season 3 (new episodes will debut on Peacock the day after they air on SYFY and USA Network)
October 12:
The Black Phone, 2021*
October 13:
John Carpenter's Suburban Screams
October 16:
Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*
October 19:
Wolf Like Me Season 2, 2023
October 27:
Five Nights at Freddy’s, 2023* (opening in theaters on the same day)
Horror movies and TV shows regularly streaming on Peacock
SCREAMING NOW
11/11/11, 2011
100 Ghost Street: The Return of Richard Speck, 2012
13 Nights of Elvira, Season 1, 2014
13/13/13, 2013
1BR, 2019
20 Feet Below: The Darkness Descending, 2013
2-Headed Shark Attack, 2012
30 Miles from Nowhere, 2018
4/20 Massacre, 2018
5ive Girls, 2006
Abraham Lincoln vs Zombies, 2012
Against the Night, 2017
Alien Convergence, 2017
Alien Origin, 2012
Alone, 2020
American Psycho, 2000*
American Psycho 2, 2002*
An American Werewolf in Paris, 1997
The Amityville Haunting, 2011
Angelica, 2015
Anneliese: The Exorcist Tapes, 2011
Another Evil, 2016
The Appearance, 2018
Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales, 2020
Attack of the Killer Donuts, 2016
Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies, 2016
Autopsy, 2008
Ayla, 2017
Bad Moon, 1996
Battledogs, 2013
Beast Mode, 2020
Beast Within (aka Hunter's Moon), 2021
Bedeviled, 2016
The Bell Witch Haunting, 2013
Ben, 1972
Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
Better Watch Out, 2016
The Beyond, 2017
Big Legend, 2018
Bigfoot, 2015
Birdemic: Shock and Terror, 2010
Bite Marks, 2011
Black Christmas, 1974
Bliss, 2019
The Blood Lands, 2014
Blood Punch, 2013
Bloodthirsty, 2020
Body Bags, 1993
Boo, 2005
Braid, 2018
Bram Stoker's Shadowbuilder (special edition), 1998
Breakdown Lane, 2017
The Breed, 2006
Butchers, 2020
Camp Cold Brook, 2018
Cannibals and Carpet Fitters, 2017
The Carmilla Movie, 2017
The Carrier, 2015
Catskill Park, 2018
The Changeling, Season 1, 2023
Cheap Thrills, 2013
Chucky (TV series), Seasons 1 and 2, 2021
Cockneys vs Zombies, 2012
Communion, 1989
Conjurer, 2008
Corbin Nash, 2018
Crush, 1992
A Cry from Within, 2015
Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween, 2022
Curtains, 1983
Dan Curtis' Dracula, 1974
Daniel Isn't Real, 2019
Dark Night of the Scarecrow: Deluxe Collector's Edition, 1981
The Dark Red, 2018
Dark Sense, 2019
The Dark Side of the Moon, 1990
Dark Net, Season 1, 2016
Darlin', 2019
Day of the Dead, 1985
Day of the Dead, 2008
Day of the Dead 2: Contagium, 2005
Daylight's End, 2016
Dead & Buried, 1981
Dead Awake, 2017
Dead Birds, 2004
A Dead Calling, 2006
Dead Heist, 2007
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
Deadheads, 2011
Death Ranch, 2020
Deathcember, 2019
Deathgasm, 2015
Decoys, 2004
Demon Eye, 2019
A Demon Within, 2017
The Divine Fury, 2019
Dogface: A Traphouse Horror, 2021
Dollhouse, 2020
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, 2005
Don't Hang Up, 2016
Don't Kill It, 2016
Doppelganger, 1993
Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde, 1971
Dracula's Widow, 1988
Dreamscape, 1984
Eaten Alive, 1976
Eloise, 2016
Elvira's Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love, 1973
Elvira's Movie Macabre: Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks, 1974
Elvira's Movie Macabre: Gamera, Super Monster, 1980
Elvira's Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood, 1978
Elvira's Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra, 1967
Elvira's Movie Macabre: Monstroid, 1980
Elvira's Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night, 1973
Elvira's Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine, 1972
Elvira's Movie Macabre: The House that Screamed, 1969
Elvira's Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington, 1973
Elvira's Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space, 1967
Emelie, 2015
The Endless, 2017
Escape the Field, 2022 *
Estranged, 2015
Evil Bong 420, 2015
Evil Bong 777, 2018
Evil Bong: High 5, 2016
Evil Born, 2012
The Evil, 1978
The Exorcist III, 1990
Eyes of the Dead, 2015
A Fantastic Fear of Everything, 2012
The Farm, 2018
Fear, Inc., 2016
Feedback, 2019
The Fields, 2011
Final Draft, 2007
Final Girl, 2015
The Final Wish, 2018
Firestarter, 2022*
First Born, 2007
The Follower, 2022
Frankenstein, 2015
Fresh Hell, 2021
From the Dark, 2020
The Funhouse Massacre, 2015
Galaxy of Terror, 1981
Ghost Light, 2018
Ghost Squad, 2015
GhostHouse, 2017
Ginger Snaps, 2000
Girl in the Woods, Season 1, 2021*
The Golem, 2018
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, 2018
Grimm Love, 2006
Halloweed, 2016
Halloween Party, 2019
Hammer House of Horror, Season 1, 2022
Hangman, 2017
Hansel & Gretel Get Baked, 2013
Hansel and Gretel, 2013
Hansel vs Gretel, 2015
Harry Price: Ghost Hunter, 2005
Hatchet III, 2013
Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
Haunting of Whaley House, 2012
Hayride 2, 2015
Hell Night, 1981
Henry 2: Portrait of a Serial Killer, 1996
Henry: Portrait of a Serial killer: 30th Anniversary, 2016
He's Out There, 2018
Hold Your Breath, 2012
Hostile, 2017
The House at the End of Time, 2013
House of Fears, 2007
The House of the Devil, 2009
Hunger, 2009
Hunted, 2020
Hypothermia, 2012
I Am Lisa, 2020
I Drink Your Blood, 1970
In The Trap, 2019
Infection, 2019
Infini, 2015
The Innkeepers, 2011
Intruders, 2015
The Invisible Man, 2020*
Invitation to Hell, 1984
Island Zero, 2018
The Isle, 2018
It Stains the Sands Red, 2016
Itsy Bitsy, 2019
Jack Frost, 1997
Jack in the Box, 2019
Jack in the Box: Awakening, 2022
Jackals, 2017
Killer Kate!, 2018
Killer Weekend, 2020
Killers Within, 2018
Kolchak: The Night Stalker - S1, 1974
L.A. Slasher, 2015
Lake Alice, 2018
Last Shift, 2016
Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014
The Lazarus Effect, 2015
Let Us Prey, 2014
The Lodgers, 2017
The Love Witch, 2016
Lyle, 2014
Magic, 1978
Malevolence, 2004
Malevolence 2: Bereavement Director's Cut, 2010
Malevolence 3: Killer, 2018
The Maze, 2010
Medusa, 2021
Mermaid Down, 2019
Mid-Century*, 2022
Mikey: Collector's Edition, 1992
Misfortune, 2016
Most Likely to Die, 2015
Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-2, 2017-2018*
Mr. Mercedes, Season 3, 2019 *
Murder Manual, 2020
My Friend Dahmer, 2017
My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2020
Nails, 2017
New Getter Robo, 2004
The Night Eats the World, 2018
Night of the Demons, 1988
Night of the Living Dead, 1968
Nightbreed, 1990
Nine Miles Down, 2009
Nosferatu the Vampyre, 1979
One of Us, 2018
Open 24 Hours, 2018
Open Grave, 2013
Open Graves, 2009
Out of the Dark, 2014
The Perfect Witness, 2007
Pet, 2016
Phantasm, 1979
Phantasm 3, 1994
Phantasm 4, 1998
Phantasm: Ravager, 2016
Phantom Racer, 2009
Pieces, 1982
Piranha, 1978
The Pit, 1981
Plague Town, 2008
Pod, 2015
Possessing Piper Rose, 2011
The Price We Pay*, 2022
Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn, 2018
Prom Night, 1980
Prom Night 2: Hello Mary Lou, 1987
Prom Ride, 2015
Puppet Master, 1989
Puppet Master 2, 1990
Puppet Master 3: Toulon's Revenge, 1991
Puppet Master 4, 1993
Puppet Master 5, 1994
Puppet Master: The Legacy, 2003
Purgatory, 1999
The Purge, Season 1, 2018
The Purge, Season 2, 2018
Q: The Winged Serpent, 1982
Queen: The Awakening, 2022
The Quiet Ones, 2014*
Rabid, 2019
The Rake, 2018
Rampant, 2018
Rare exports: A Christmas Tale, 2010
Red Christmas, 2016
The Reflecting Skin, 1990
Ride Scare, 2020
Rigor Mortis, 2013
Road Games, 1981 or 2015
The Sacrament, 2013
Saturday the 14th, 1981
Saturn 3, 1980
Shark Lake, 2015
Shock Waves (special edition), 1977
Sick, 2022*
Sick for Toys, 2018
Sleepaway Camp, 1983
The Special, 2020
Spirit, 2001
Split Second, 1992
Stake Land, 2010
Stake Land II, 2016
Starry Eyes, 2014
Stepfather II, 1989
The Stepfather, 1987
Stonehearst Asylum, 2014
Story Game, 2020
Swarmed, 2005
Tales from the Crib: American Nightmares, 2018
Terraformars, Season 1-2 , 2014
Terrifier, 2016
Terror Birds, 2016
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition, 1974
The Ghosts of Borley Rectory, 2021
The Nights Before Christmas, 2019
The Pit and the Pendulum, 1991
The Visitor 1979
They/Them, 2022*
To the Devil... A daughter, 1976
Tourist Trap, 1979
Train to Busan, 2016
Trash Fire, 2016
Triangle, 2009
Unidentified, 2006
V/H/S, 2012
Vamp U, 2011
Vampire in Vega, 2009
Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2, 1997
Vanishing on 7th Street, 2010
The Vault, 2021
Victor Crowley, 2017
The Void, 2016
The Wailing, 2016
Warnings, 2021
We Are Still Here, 2015
Wes Craven Presents Don't Look Down, 1998
When a Stranger Calls, 1979
Willard, 2003
Willow Creek, 2013
Wired Shut, 2021
Wolf like Me, Season 1, 2022*
Yoga Hosers, 2016
You Should Have Left, 2022*
You Won't Be Alone, 2022*
Zombie Night, 2013
Zoombies, 2016
Halloween-themed TV episodes streaming on Peacock
HALLOWEEN THEMED TV EPISODES
30 Rock: "Stone Mountain" (2009) – Season 4, Episode 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: "HalloVeen" (2017) – Season 5, Episode 4
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: "Halloween II" (2014) – Season 2, Episode 4
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: "Halloween III" (2015) – Season 3, Episode 5
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: "Halloween IV" (2016) – Season 4, Episode 5
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: "Halloween" (2013) – Season 1, Episode 6
Charmed: "All Halliwell's Eve" (2000) – Season 3, Episode 4
Charmed: "Kill Billie, Volume 1" (2005) – Season 8, Episode 6
Everybody Hates Chris: "Everybody Hates Halloween" (2005) – Season 1, Episode 6
Everybody Loves Raymond: "Halloween Candy" (1998) – Season 3, Episode 6
George Lopez: "Halloween Cheer" (2002) – Season 2, Episode 4
George Lopez: "Leave It to Lopez" (2004) – Season 4, Episode 5
George Lopez: "No One Gets Out Alive" (2003) – Season 3, Episode 7
George Lopez: "Trick or Treat Me Right" (2005) – Season 5, Episode 5
The King of Queens: "Ticker Treat" (2001) – Season 4, Episode 6
Law & Order: "Ghosts" (2005) – Season 16, Episode 3
Law & Order: Criminal Intent: "Masquerade" (2006) – Season 6, Episode 6
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: "Glasgowman's Wrath" (2014) – Season 16, Episode 6 Monk: "Mr. Monk Goes Home Again" (2005) – Season 4, Episode 2
Murder, She Wrote: "Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble" (1989) – Season 5, Episode 13
Murder, She Wrote: "Legacy of Borbey House" (1993) – Season 10, Episode 3
Murder, She Wrote: "Nan's Ghost: Part 1" (1995) – Season 12, Episode 6
Murder, She Wrote: "Night of the Headless Horseman" (1987) – Season 3, Episode 11
Murder, She Wrote: "Reflections of the Mind" (1985) – Season 2, Episode 6
Murder, She Wrote: "The Witch's Curse" (1992) – Season 8, Episode 12
Parks and Recreation: "Greg Pikitis" (2009) – Season 2, Episode 7
Parks and Recreation: "Halloween Surprise" (2012) – Season 5, Episode 5
Parks and Recreation: "Meet 'n' Greet" (2011) – Season 4, Episode 5
Parks and Recreation: "Recall Vote" (2013) – Season 6, Episode 7
Psych: "This Episode Sucks" (2011) – Season 6, Episode 3
Punky Brewster: "Love Thy Neighbor" (1985) – Season 2, Episode 10
Punky Brewster: "The Perils of Punky: Parts 1” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 6
Punky Brewster: "The Perils of Punky: Parts 2” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 7
Superstore: "Costume Competition" (2018) – Season 4, Episode 4
Superstore: "Halloween Theft" (2016) – Season 2, Episode 7
Superstore: "Sal's Dead" (2017) – Season 3, Episode 5
Superstore: "Trick-or-Treat" (2019) – Season 5, Episode 6
Two and a Half Men: "Hi, Mr. Horned One" (2005) – Season 3, Episode 6
Two and a Half Men: "The Ol' Mexican Spinach" (2014) – Season 12, Episode 1
