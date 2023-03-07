'Binging with Babish' goes full Jack Horner with pie inspired by 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Jack Horner in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022); Chef Andrew Rea Photo: Get to Know Jack Horner in 1 Minute | Puss in Boots: The Last Wish | Movie Clip/Universal Pictures All-Access YouTube; Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Want a taste of Big Jack Horner's evil baking empire? Binging with Babish — the popular YouTube channel known for recreating dishes featured in popular culture — has just the thing with a new episode inspired by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

This week's onscreen recipe concerns a scrumptious plum pie that'll have you licking your thumbs in delight. Since plums aren't in season at the moment, Babish creator Andrew Rea had to make do with the Dinosaur Egg variety, which didn't exactly have the deep shade of purple one normally associates with the fruit, particularly in an exaggerated cartoon context. But let's cut the guy some slack. The end result looks great and what's more: no one needed to use a bunch of innocent bakers as a footbridge.

Watch the full episode below:

Currently up for an animation Oscar, the long-awaited DreamWorks sequel centers around a mad dash to find a wishing star capable of granting the deepest desire of the first person who finds it. Having squandered the first eight of his nine lives on trivial matters, the titular hero (Antonio Banderas) sets out to find the magical MacGuffin with some help from an old flame, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault), and happy-go-lucky canine named Peritto (Harvey Guillen).

RELATED: Is 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' a riff on 'Logan'? The director doesn't disagree.

But they're not the only ones hoping to get their paws on that wish: Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and Goldilocks (leader of the Three Bears Crime Family, she's voiced by Florence Pugh) have also laid claim to the fallen star. And as if that wasn't bad enough, Puss also finds himself stalked by the Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura), a scythe-toting bounty hunter with much more on his mind than collecting a fee. Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph round out the voice cast.

Chatting with SYFY WIRE over Zoom, The Last Wish co-directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado confessed that it was Mulaney who stole the show during the recording process as the unrepentant Horner. "The biggest challenge was that this movie wasn’t three or four hours long," Crawford said. "There’s so much funny content we had to leave on the editing floor."

"It quickly became the 'Jack Horner Show' because he was so funny and we couldn’t let go of all his improvised lines," added Mercado. "We had to keep telling ourselves, ‘Guys, it’s Puss in Boots’ movie. We need to cut this stuff down.'"

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now available on Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD. The film arrives on Peacock this Friday, March 10.

