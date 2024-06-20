I Will Never Love You: Reginald the Vampire S2 E7 Highlight

SOULM8TE: New Erotic Thriller Set in the M3GAN Universe Coming from Blumhouse

The M3GAN-Verse is expanding, and things are about to get sexy!

A new film set within the same world as 2022’s hit techno-thriller M3GAN (now streaming on Peacock!) is currently in development from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster (you may recall that Jason Blum and James Wan recently merged their prestige horror banners). Titled SOULM8TE, the upcoming project from writer-director Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) will hit theaters January 2, 2026.

SOULM8TE, Set in the World of M3GAN, Announced by Universal, Blumhouse & Atomic Monster

(from left) Cady (Violet McGraw), M3GAN and Gemma (Allison Williams) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone. Photo: Universal Studios

Described as an “erotic thriller" hearkening back to ‘90s-era domestic thrillers (albeit with a technological twist), the film centers around a man who acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the recent death of his wife. “In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate," teases the official synopsis.

"Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness," said Dolan, who reworked an earlier draft of the screenplay by Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines). "Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths."

“SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view,” added Wan.

In addition to coming up with the original idea alongside Jordan and Ingrid Bisu, Wan will also serve as producer with Blum. Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Alayna Glasthal are on board as executive producers.

A direct sequel to M3GAN — appropriately entitled M3GAN 2.0 — is slated to hit theaters everywhere next June. Both Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise their characters from the original, which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide against a budget of just $12 million. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) is back in the director’s chair for the sophomore installment, working off another script from Akela Cooper (Malignant).

When Does SOULM8TE Open in Theaters? SOULM8TE will hack its way into the theatrical mainframe on January 2, 2026.

M3GAN (both the theatrical and unrated cuts) is now streaming on Peacock.