'Bring It On: Cheer or Die' teaser puts a slasher twist on the classic cheerleader franchise

Pom-poms and pep rallies never looked so deadly as they do in the first teaser trailer for SYFY's Bring It On: Cheer or Die. It's optimal viewing for the back to school season!

Placing a slasher twist on the long-running franchise, the upcoming film centers around an ambitious group of cheerleaders who are forbidden from performing any dangerous stunts by their overly cautious principal (played by Missi Pyle). To get around this rule, co-captains of the Diablos hype squad — Abby (Kerri Medders) and McKayla (Tiera Skovbye) — hatch a plan to practice the team's routine in secret at a local abandoned school on Halloween. Not exactly the best idea in the world because a bloodthirsty killer roams these empty halls of education. With the doors locked, no means of escape, and their teammates disappearing one-by-one, the girls only have two options available: cheer or die.

Watch the teaser below:

Karen Lam, who served as story editor on SYFY's Van Helsing, directed the movie. She is the first female filmmaker to helm an installment of the Bring It On franchise, which celebrated its 22nd anniversary last month. Cheer or Die will be the seventh chapter produced. A stage musical with music and lyrics co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda also raised the curtain in 2011.

“We are excited to team up with SYFY to continue this ever-popular franchise with an all-new installment from renowned filmmaker Karen Lam, the very first female director of the movie series,” Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president, Universal 1440 Entertainment, said in a statement when the project was first announced last December. “Featuring a fresh take on the franchise’s historically comedic films, this next chapter showcases a multi-talented diverse cast and will entertain long-time Bring It On movie fans as well as open the doors to the legion of fans who enjoy thrillers.”

Rebekah McKendry (All the Creatures Were Stirring) and Dana Schwartz (Noble Blood podcast) penned the screenplay based on a story from Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish). Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons serve as executive producers. Griff Furst (You Might Be the Killer) is a producer, with Tony Gonzalez (longtime Bring It On choreographer) and C. Eve Stewart (Tales from the Hood 3) on board as co-producers.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die premieres on SYFY Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. You can see it early on Digital and DVD Tuesday, Sep. 27.

