Groovy! 'Evil Dead' veteran Bruce Campbell summoned for Peacock's Satanic Panic series 'Hysteria!'

Ash Williams himself, Bruce Campbell, is headed back in time to the 1980s for Peacock's Hysteria!, Variety confirms. The Evil Dead veteran will apparently be playing the role of Chief Dandridge, "a small-town police chief whose understanding of his community is put to the test after a disturbing series of murders, disappearances, and unexplained phenomena," reads the character description.

Inspired by the infamous Satanic Panic that took the United States by storm during the Reagan years, the upcoming television series previously added Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, and Julie Bowen to its cast.

The story revolves around a high school heavy metal band of outcasts attempting to capitalize on their town's rising fascination with the occult after a varsity quarterback goes missing. The group's plan to rebrand themselves as a Satanic metal band goes horribly wrong when the football player's disappearance is quickly followed by a string of murders, kidnappings, and alleged supernatural activity.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein — who are currently basking in the success of Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — will direct and executive produce the show, which received a straight-to-series order last August. Showrunner Matthew Scott Kane also serves as an executive producer with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. Scott Stoops is supervising producer.

“Our upcoming thriller series Hysteria! will explore the complex world of the Satanic Panic, set amidst ‘80s nostalgia, mystery, heavy metal, and an all-American setting,” Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said last summer. “We’re excited to partner on this fresh, coming-of-age story led by writer Matthew Scott Kane, executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Good Fear, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a compelling original series for Peacock viewers.”

"This nail-biting thriller dives into a mass moral panic and all the fears, desires, anger and dread that led to these dark days," added Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "Matthew's script is original, intriguing and perfectly captures the frenetic energy of the Satanic Panic. We can't wait for audiences to experience the show on Peacock."

Campbell was recently an executive producer on the long-awaited Evil Dead Rise, which opened in theaters today.

