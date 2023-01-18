'Rainbow Six': Michael B. Jordan Tom Clancy sequel taps 'John Wick' vet Chad Stahelski to direct

Chad Stahelski is headed for the action-packed espionage world of Tom Clancy.

Deadline confirmed this week that the longtime director of the John Wick franchise has been tapped to oversee production on Rainbow Six — a direct sequel to 2021's Without Remorse. Michael B. Jordan will reprise the role of revenge-driven Navy SEAL, John Kelly, aka "John Clark." Interestingly, Stahelski and Jordan will go head-to-head at the box office this March with Creed III (the latter's directorial debut opens March 4) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (opening a few weeks later on March 24).

Published five years after Without Remorse, Rainbow Six finds Clark heading up a counterterrorism task force trying to discern a connection between several incidents throughout Europe — whether it's the kidnapping of a German trader or a raid on a Spanish amusement park. "There is no way to predict the real threat: a group of terrorists like none the world has ever encountered, a band of men and women so extreme that their success could literally mean the end of life on this Earth as we know it," teases the synopsis.

Helmed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Without Remorse premiered on Prime Video in spring 2021 after Paramount bowed to pandemic-related factors that made a theatrical rollout impossible. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the movie did incredibly well in its first weekend, drawing in 2.3 million households in the U.S. alone, according to Samba TV.

In late 2020, Lionsgate handed down the green-light for a fifth John Wick movie starring Keanu Reeves. The studio hoped it would be filmed back-to-back with Chapter 4, but fate had other plans.

"It seems in the other franchises that have tried it, they just feel like the same thing done again, right? Like there's no new influence. Sometimes you need that creative breath to come up with fresh sh**," Stahelski remarked to ComicBook.com this past summer. "Otherwise I'm stressed out about making two movies instead of one really good one. I'm just not that bright. I'm not that clever. I'm not that good as a director to project my vision years into the future and do two great movies."

Even so, the director is still knee-deep in the WickVerse (yes, we just made that term up) as a producer on the Ballerina spinoff film with Ana de Armas and The Continental prequel series coming to Peacock.

