Watch 'Mario' star Chris Pratt go real-life Mario Kart, slinging turtle shells from a golf cart

Let's-a-go! Chris Pratt is really taking his role voicing the title character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie seriously. The actor can be seen playing a real-life version of the Nintendo racing game, Mario Kart, in a new video he posted to Instagram. "Actual footage of me pulling up to the theater because The Super Mario Movie is Now Playing!!! Wahooooo," Pratt captioned the clip.

In the video, Pratt races around a lot in a golf cart, chucking plush turtles at cars and people. Those familiar with the Nintendo racing games in the Mario Kart series — which lets players choose between characters like Mario, his brother Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Bowser, Donkey Kong Jr., Koopa Troopa and Toad — know that you can fling turtle shells at your competitors to slow them down.

Watch Chris Pratt race around in a golf cart throwing turtles, Mario Kart-style:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, an animated adventure flick from Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo, is in theaters now. Pratt may have been feeling the heat to get back behind the wheel after his loss to Jack Black (who voices Bowser in the film), when the pair faced off in a recent game of Mario Kart they played against co-stars Charlie Day (Luigi) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).

Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Toad in the flick, hosted that competition. Pratt got off to a bad start, proclaiming just seconds into the game, "Oh, something already happened! I’m in 12th, not bad.” Black, who said before the start of the race that he still plays occasionally, soared to victory, with his avatar Toadette making it across the finish line before anyone else. Pratt may have been inspired to toss turtles in real life after Day slowed him down in the video game by hitting him with a shell.

