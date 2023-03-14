Chris Pratt tells Kelly Clarkson he made amends with 'bee lady' he jokingly cursed out

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star has been bee-having sheepishly since his run-in with a hive.

Chris Pratt has been bee-having sheepishly since his run-in with a hive — and the Texas bee rescuer who he claimed inspired the encounter. On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Pratt stopped by with some of his co-stars from the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and explained his viral Instagram video from December in which he showed off a swollen left eye.

In that buzzworthy video, Pratt said that he'd been "following this bee lady on Instagram" who's so good with the insects that it "built up this false sense of security in me." Of course, he ended up getting stung on the eye, and jokingly said, "So, anyways, f*** that bee lady." He recently retold the story to Clarkson on her talk show, with the update that he's worked things out with the bee lady — he thinks.

“I want to give her the credit that is due," Pratt said of the woman. "She’s fantastic. I love watching her on Instagram ... She has the most amazing demeanor. ... She’s very calm in her voice and she’s like, ‘Today, I saw a hive of bees in the floor of a baseball dugout.’ And she takes out the floor, and there’s like 4 million bees. She just reaches in there with her hand and they’re all over her and she like finds the queen and puts it in a hair clip."

Pratt explained that he's often so enamored with these videos that he finds himself watching for hours at a time. "They just love her, they never sting her," he said of the bees. "She’s cool. So I, of course, watch four hours of these videos. I’m like, 'I got this down.' We were looking at this house that was for sale, we went to go tour it and saw this big bee hive. And the real estate agent was like, ‘Careful, there’s a big bee hive over there.’ I’m like, 'We’re OK.' I was like, 'Yeah, they do look like honey bees.'"

Watch Pratt share his bee story on The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Pratt added that the bees were buzzing around at this point. "I was like, 'Trust me, if you’re calm, they won’t ...'" — before mimicking a bee attack. "It stung me right in the eyeball, like right here," Pratt said. "She got me good. And then I may have jokingly said like 'f--- the bee lady' in the video and then she wrote to me in the comments section, and anyway, we’re kinda friends now … I don’t know, after she wrote to me, she hasn’t returned my calls."

The Instagram account for @texasbeeworks did indeed comment on Pratt's initial video, writing, "Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario."

Pratt, of course, voices the title plumber in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. His co-stars in the upcoming animated action film based on the Nintendo game — Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key — joined him on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Please don’t follow any snake or bear people," Day quipped after Pratt told his bee story.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters April 5. You can catch The Kelly Clarkson Show weekdays on NBC or streaming now on Peacock.