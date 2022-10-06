Six scary doll movies to watch along with 'Chucky' Season 2

You can never have enough creepy toys. To mark the premiere of 'Chucky' Season 2, these are the best spooky doll movies.

If the ongoing success of the Child's Play franchise has taught us anything, it's that you can never have enough creepy toys. More than 30 years after Chucky's first adventure, the beloved redheaded doll with the mind of a serial killer is still slashing away at our hearts, and that love affair continues this week with the second season of SYFY's and USA Network's Chucky.

But what if you want even more deadly toy mayhem? What if you've watched all of Chucky's movies, and every episode of his show, multiple times, and it's still not enough? We're here to help. If you're looking to enhance your creepy toy box this Halloween season, here are six creepy doll films worth watching right along with Chucky's Season 2 adventures.

1. Child's Play (1988)

Child's Play (1988) Photo: United Artists/Getty Images

Yeah, we know we said we were building this list for people who've already burned through all the Chucky stories, but come on. Child's Play is one of those films that fans of killer dolls absolutely never get tired of, particularly this time of year. It's been a long time, and Chucky's gone through many different incarnations since, but there's something that's still undeniably magical about his very first outing, even if you've seen it dozens of times. It might even be one of your favorite comfort movies, so throw it on in the background while you're putting up your Halloween decorations up, or carving this year's jack-o-lanterns.

2. Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

ANNABELLE COMES HOME (2019) Photo: ANNABELLE COMES HOME - Official Trailer/Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube

If there's any creepy doll on the block who can compete with Chucky for pure name recognition at this point, it's Annabelle, the terrifying, braid-wearing antique who's proven popular enough to get her own sub-franchise within the world of The Conjuring. Annabelle's such a big deal for 21st-century horror fans that she's carried three movies all by herself at this point, but if you're looking to watch just one, Gary Dauberman's Comes Home is the winner, because it's the one that turns focus on Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, and tells the story of exactly how the legendary doll ended up in their little in-house horror museum.

3. The Boy (2016)

The Boy (2016) Photo: The Boy Official Trailer #1 (2016) Lauren Cohan Horror Movie HD/Zero Media YouTube

William Brent Bell's tale of a creepy doll named Brahms hasn't been on the horror scene long, but The Boy has already developed a devoted fandom thanks to its creepy atmosphere and undeniably effective design for the title character. The story of a nanny (Lauren Cohan) who discovers she's caught in a ghost story driven by the grief of a family who've used a doll as a stand-in for their dead son, it's both scary and loads of Gothic fun. Plus, Brahms might not be in the same supernatural league as Chucky, but we're betting they'd get along in a crossover situation.

4. Dolls (1987)

DOLLS (1987) Photo: DOLLS | Best of/Gorey Bits YouTube

The late, great Stuart Gordon could balance horror and comedy like no other, and he proved it once again with this creepy film packed with, you guessed it, creepy dolls of all sorts. The story begins as a riff on old, dark house tropes, as various stranded strangers make their way to a mysterious mansion to seek shelter from a storm. What they find when they get inside, of course, is more than just room after room after strange antiques. If you want maximum per capita killer toy mayhem, this is the movie for you.

5. Magic (1978)

Anthony Hopkins in Magic (1978) Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Technically Magic isn't a creepy doll movie. It's a creepy ventriloquist dummy movie, and depending on who you ask, that's even scarier. Written by the great William Goldman and directed by the great Richard Attenborough, the film follows an aspiring magician (a young Anthony Hopkins) who picks up ventriloquism as part of his act. The act turns out to be very convincing, but as the people surrounding the magician soon discover, it's not just because he's talented. It's because the dummy just might have a murderous mind of its own.

6. Puppet Master (1989)

Puppet Master Photo: Full Moon Pictures/Peacock

When Child's Play proved to be a hit in 1988, it was only natural that more killer toy movies would follow, and exploitation legend Charles Band was not about to be left out of the fun. Puppet Master, produced by Band under his Full Moon Pictures banner, is the result, and it's a very wild, very strange ride. It's the story of a puppeteer who just happened to unlock an ancient secret to imbuing inanimate objects with life. What begins as a story of psychics trying to solve a strange mystery soon descends into puppet murder mayhem. Plus, if it's exactly your kind of weird, you've got quite a few sequels waiting for you.

New episodes of Chucky air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on SYFY and USA Network.