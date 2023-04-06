'Chucky' gets in on viral 'Barbie' meme with cutesy character posters for Chucky and Tiffany

Everyone else can pack it up and go home, because SYFY and USA Network just won the viral Barbie meme trend. Following the release of individual character posters for Greta Gerwig's star-studded Barbie film earlier this week, the internet's imagination has run absolutely wild, cooking up an endless supply of similar artwork based on the iconic packaging for Mattel's bestselling doll line.

And speaking of famous dolls, the hit Chucky television series got in on the action with a pair of killer character posters (complete with brief selling points) for both Chucky and Tiffany Valentine. It really makes you wonder...who would win in a fight: Brad Dourif's Charles Lee Ray or Margot Robbie's Barbie? Sure, Chucky has a sharp kitchen knife and the world's quietest chainsaw, but Barbie's got more than a fighting chance with an astonishingly large supply of accessories just waiting to be turned into deadly weapons.

Chucky pulls a Barbie in hilarious posters:

Robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man) headline the Barbie adaptation as versions of Ken and Barbie, who leave their idyllic existence behind for an Enchanted-style adventure in the real world.

The supporting players are America Ferrera (How to Train Your Dragon), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Ariana Greenblatt (65), Issa Rae (Insecure), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Will Ferrell (Spirited), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Hari Nef (Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Emma), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren (Fast X).

Created, showrun, and executive-produced by Don Mancini (progenitor of the Child's Play franchise), SYFY and USA Network's critically-acclaimed Chucky show returns the titular psychopath to his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey for more bloody shenanigans. The show is set to return later this year with Season 3.

Written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie hits the big screen Friday, July 21 — the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The first two seasons of Chucky — both of which hold fresh scores of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — are now available to stream on Peacock. A third season was picked up in January, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.